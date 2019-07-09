Trump on Indian Tariffs on US Goods: 'No Longer Acceptable!'

Earlier this month, Washington filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over India’s retaliatory tariffs in response to US steel and aluminium levies, which were imposed last year.

US President Donald Trump slammed India's trade policies on Tuesday amid growing tensions between Washington and New Delhi on the issue.

India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

Trump's statement comes after India imposed additional customs duties on as many as 28 US products, seeking to receive about $217 million in additional revenue.

The move was a retaliatory measure to 25 percent and 10 percent tariffs on imported steel and aluminium that were introduced by the United States in March 2018. India, which is one of the largest steel producers in the world, criticised US trade policies, but postponed its response six times, as both sides were engaged in trade negotiations.

Nevertheless, President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that they would continue trade talks when they spoke on the side-lines of the G20 summit in Osaka in June.

