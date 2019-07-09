US Slaps Anti-Subsidy Duties on Fabricated Structural Steel From China and Mexico

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has introduced preliminary anti-subsidy duties on fabricated structural steel from China and Mexico, the US Commerce Department said in a statement.

"The Department of Commerce ... announced the affirmative preliminary determinations of the countervailing duty (CVD) investigations of imports of fabricated structural steel (FSS) from China and Mexico and a negative preliminary determination in the CVD investigation of imports of FSS from Canada", the statement issued on Monday said.

The investigation revealed that Chinese and Mexican suppliers of fabricated structural steel had received subsidies at rates up to 177.43 percent and 74.01 percent, respectively, but subsidies received by Canadian exporters had been insignificant, the Commerce Department noted.

"Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of FSS from China and Mexico based on these preliminary rates. At this time, cash deposits will not be collected on imports of FSS from Canada," it said.

The investigation into FSS imports was launched on 4 February after a petition of Chicago-based American Institute of Steel Construction. The department said it would announce its final rulings on or about 19 November.

Last year, the United States imported fabricated structural steel from Canada, China, and Mexico for an estimated $722.5 million, $897.5 million, and $622.4 million, respectively.

At the same time, the Mexican Economy Ministry stressed that these new measures were not related to earlier US tariffs on steel and aluminum, from which Mexico and Canada were exempt in May after lengthy negotiations. Also, these steps are not related to the intention of US President Donald Trump to introduce duties on all Mexican goods.

Previously, Trump threatened Mexico with tariffs of up to 25 percent, if the country did not take efforts to prevent illegal migration from the countries of Central America to the United States. The Mexican Defense Ministry then said it had deployed over 21,000 servicemen throughout the country to counter illegal migration to the United States.