US aviation manufacturer Boeing has been struggling to get its fleet of 737-MAX jets back in the air after months of grounding in the wake of two fatal incidents.

Boeing announced on Sunday that a deal on the purchase of 30 737 MAX jets by Saudi Arabian budget airline flyadeal wouldn't proceed.

“We understand that flyadeal will not finalise its commitment to the 737 MAX at this time given the airline’s schedule requirements,” Boeing said in a statement.

According to the company, the commitment under the deal stipulated additional purchasing options for 20 MAX jets, worth $5.9 billion at list prices.

According to state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines, parent of flyadeal, the airline would receive 30 Airbus A320neo aircraft starting from 2021.

“This order will result in flyadeal operating an all-Airbus A320 fleet in the future,” the company said in a statement.

Recently, the US aircraft manufacturer was slapped with five major requirements by Europe’s aviation regulator that it should address before its 737 Max will be readmitted to service.

The company has been making headlines this year as numerous safety concerns over the company's aircraft have been arising following two fatal crashes - an Ethiopian Airlines crash in March that closely followed the crash of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia in October.

Both crashes left no survivors, racking up a death toll of 346 people.