Putin's G20 Mug Hot-Seller on Taobao

For those who want a thermos mug like the one used by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao has what they're looking for, and they're selling out fast.

Putin raised eyebrows when he toasted with his signature white thermos mug featuring a double-headed eagle, Russia's national symbol, during a special G20 Summit dinner Friday with world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"This is because he is constantly drinking tea from that thermos," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained to Russia's RIA Novosti News Agency.

Putin reportedly is a prolific tea drinker and carries the white thermos everywhere.

Chinese e-retailers apparently have a good nose for news like journalists.

As media reports on the mug went viral, hundreds of e-stores opened online windows where customers could order their very own white thermos mug through Taobao.

"A replica of Putin's mug is on presale, which will be delivered in two weeks," reads one promotional slogan.

One e-store customer service representative told the Global Times they were pre-selling the ceramic mug modeled after Putin's as "high-end" and "good for health."

"We have received over 100 orders," the representative said, noting the mug is the ideal gift for any friend.

Putin has always been welcomed by the Chinese. The Russian leader is not only known for his sporting prowess, but revealed an artistic side two years ago when he performed two Soviet-era songs on a piano while visiting Beijing. A video of the Russian leader playing the piano garnered over 1 million views on Sina Weibo.

