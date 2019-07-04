Revolutionary Idea? Donald Trump Jr. Suggests Communist-Themed Shoe Design for Nike

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, joined the choir of critics roasting the sportswear company by suggesting a design he says the company might like. It is unclear whether the proposed design would be favored by customers.

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday lashed out at sports apparel company Nike for its decision to discontinue a shoe model decorated with a Revolutionary War-era American flag designed by Betsy Ross.

According to Trump Jr., if the company feels uncomfortable selling shoes with a US flag, they could opt instead for a design based on another revolution: a communism-themed red and yellow color scheme, decorated with the Nike logo, and stylized as a Soviet Hammer and Sickle.

“If the Betsy Ross Flag, the flag of the American Revolution, is too offensive for Nike to commemorate The 4th of July maybe Nike should go with this... seems to be more in line with their views,” he tweeted.

If the Betsy Ross Flag, the flag of the American Revolution, is too offensive for Nike to commemorate The 4th of July maybe Nike should go with this... seems to be more in line with their views. pic.twitter.com/prAyOwTOau — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) 3 июля 2019 г.

​His amusing quip comes as the company faces criticism for pulling what are now being referred to as ‘Betsy Ross’ shoes over fears that the design may “unintentionally offend” some Americans. The decision came after a suggestion by ex-NFL quarterback and Nike brand representative Colin Kaepernick that the design invokes associations with the era of American slavery.

“After images of the shoe were posted online, Mr. Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery,” The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump Jr. is not the first public figure to lambast Nike over the flag scandal. Earlier this week, Republican Senator Ted Cruz condemned the move in a tweet.

"They’ve now decided their shoes represent snide disdain for the American flag. Since they don’t want my business anymore, I won’t buy any more. Can anyone recommend a good sneaker co that’s not so woke?" Cruz tweeted on Tuesday.