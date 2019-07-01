Register
22:27 GMT +301 July 2019
    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian Drops Controversial ‘Kimono’ Underwear Brand Name Amid Storm Of Rage

    © Photo: Instagram/kimkardashian
    Business
    After Kim Kardashian unveiled her new shapewear line, which is said to meticulously meet the demands of women of any complexion, it hit a raw nerve with fans and even high-profile Japanese officials due to its name’s “inappropriate“ resemblance to the Far Eastern garment.

    The Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star Kim has taken to her Twitter and Instagram accounts to solemnly announce that she has made up her mind to rename her new underwear  brand following a massive negative response to her initial announcement that it would be called a Kimono (a play upon her own first name).

    “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon,” she said, explaining her approach before sending her love, coupled with loads of thanks to her supportive fans.

    However, she chose not to disclose the name she has in store for her lingerie brand yet.

    Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life. What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.

    The brunette, who rose to stardom as part of the extended Kardashian family and a successful woman entrepreneur, apparently had a change of heart after the mayor of Kyoto reportedly sent her a formal letter accusing her of cultural appropriation if she chose to stick to the word for the “cherished” traditional Japanese attire as a brand name.

    “Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history with our predecessors’ tireless endeavours and studies, and it is a culture that has been cherished and passed down with care in our living. Also, it is a fruit of craftsmanship and truly symbolizes sense of beauty, spirits and values of Japanese,” read an excerpt of the letter shared with Fox News.

    He also, as reported, detailed the national program currently in the works aimed at promoting “kimono culture” at large as a symbol of Japan’s culture and spirits, registered to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

    “We think that the names for 'Kimono' are the asset shared with all humanity who love Kimono and its culture therefore they should not be monopolised,” the mayor stated resolutely, with netizens shouting out their approval of the firm stance.

    She earlier refused to backtrack on the name, expressing at the same time “deep respect” for the Japanese garment and assuring her crowd of fans that she has no intention to design or release anything that would “resemble or dishonour” the authentic clothing item.

    Last week, she took to social media to effectively tease her new shapewear collection: the mother-of-four struck her best “hourglass” angles in a promotional photo shoot alongside a team of other lingerie-clad models.

    Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn’t find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this. The third pic is the solution short. I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support. Introducing Kimono Solutionwear™ for every body. Coming Soon in sizes XXS - 4XL in 9 shades. I can’t wait for you to feel this fabric!#KimonoBody @kimono Photos by Vanessa Beecroft

