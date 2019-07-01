Register
07:19 GMT +301 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016

    OPEC+ to Decide on Extension of Oil Output Cut Deal on July 1-2 in Vienna

    © REUTERS / Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    VIENNA (Sputnik) - Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and 10 non-OPEC countries that are part of the oil output cut deal are set to gather in Vienna on July 1-2 for a series of ministerial meetings to make an official decision on the fate of the agreement on limiting output that expires in June.

    On Sunday, the first meeting of the group took place, with technical experts meeting in the form of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) to calculate compliance with oil production cuts.

    The next day, the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will take place in the morning followed by the meeting of 14 countries of OPEC, at the end of which a recommendation of the JMMC on how to proceed with the deal taking into account market conditions and the decision of the 14-member group on the fate of the accord is expected.

    However, only on July 2, after meeting with the 10 non-cartel producers, including Russia, OPEC will officially announce the group’s decision.

    On December 7, participants of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal, which has been in force since 2017, agreed to reduce overall production by 1.2 million barrels per day but only in the first half of 2019. OPEC member states pledged to cut production by 800,000 barrels per day, while non-OPEC countries agreed to reduce it by 400,000 barrels per day.

    Moscow, Riyadh Agreed to Extend

    The main intrigue of the July 1-2 meetings has been somewhat subsided by Russia and Saudi Arabia’s announcement after the G-20 meeting in Osaka on their aligned position to extend the cuts with current production levels by six-nine months.

    However, the length of the extension is still unclear, with sources telling Sputnik the deal could be prolonged until the end of the year with an option of extending it by further 3 months if needed based on market fundamentals.

    "It seems more expedient for us to go through the winter period also within the framework of the agreement, that is, to be closer, probably, to nine months, because it is difficult to get out of the deal when demand falls in winter ... Therefore, it is most likely more expedient to extend the deal for nine months," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters in Osaka.

    In his turn, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih also backed the 9-month extension and argued the market did not need deeper cuts from the group.

    Trade Wars Slowing Decision

    Moreover, the OPEC+ is facing difficulties to decide on the course of actions due to two polar forces in the market. On one hand, crises in Libya and Venezuela, as well as US sanctions on Iran limit oil supply, while, on the other hand, US-China trade wars are slowing down the global economy and, in turn, oil demand growth.

    "How would I characterize today’s market outlook? To be frank, the picture is quite foggy ... The growing trade dispute between the same two leading global economic powers is casting a shadow on the global economic outlook. It is critical that we don't make hasty decisions, given the conflictive data, the complexity of all and the evolving situation," Falih said at the last JMMC meeting in Jeddah.

    While OPEC, non-OPEC countries have been meeting since late 2016 in an effort to deal with the production glut and shore up prices, in Vienna, they are expected to finalize a deal to create a permanent alliance for long-term cooperation.

    Related:

    Iran Vows Response to OPEC’s ‘Threats’, Warns Organisation of ‘Collapse’
    Saudi, OPEC Officials Deny Speaking to Trump About Oil Prices - Reports
    Iran Has No Intention of Withdrawing From OPEC - Iranian Oil Minister
    Tags:
    minister, oil output, oil, Vienna, OPEC, OPEC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse