Register
14:11 GMT +329 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. Picture taken May 20, 2019

    China-US Tensions More Than Just About Trade, Will Continue in the Long Term – Expert

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee/Illustration
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 03

    US President Donald Trump has said the United States won't add fresh tariffs on Chinese exports. Speaking at a press conference after the much-anticipated talks of the G20 summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump announced that the two sides have agreed to “continue negotiations” but during that period he won't lift any US tariffs.

    Trump noted that this doesn't mean that a deal will be reached in the end, but China is interested in continuing talks, adding that “if we make a deal it will be a historic event.”

    Moreover, China has agreed to buy a “tremendous amount” of agricultural products from the US as part of a deal, Trump told reporters, saying that American farmers will be the beneficiaries.

    The US president also said that he agreed with Xi that the Huawei issue will be resolved towards the end of the negotiations, but said Silicon Valley companies are still allowed to sell equipment to Huawei.

    The US blacklisted the Chinese telecom giant in May over the alleged security threat it poses, warning that Beijing could use Huawei equipment to spy on other countries. The issue is of major concern to China, which has called on Washington to halt its illegal action against the company.

    Trump also stressed that he wants the deal to be “good” and he's not in a rush to sign it.

    Just before travelling to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan Trump told Fox Business Network that he's prepared to introduce new tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports if a good deal isn’t reached with Xi.

    US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the deal with China was 90 per cent complete when negotiations between the two sides broke down in May after the US side accused China of backtracking on commitments in trade talks.

    But the stakes remain high for both sides, despite Trump saying that China needs the deal more than the US. An escalating trade war would cost billions of dollars to China and the US and would have huge global implications, disrupting world supply chains.

    Despite positive signals after the Trump-Xi talks coming from the US side, Guillermo Santa Cruz, director of the Chinese Investment Monitor of the Argentina-China Chamber of Commerce, believes that relations will remain strained:

    “Regardless of the outcome of that meeting, we have to understand that tensions between China and the US will continue in the long term because this is more than just trade issues. What is beneath the trade disputes, is the emergence of a country with the real potential of challenging the supremacy of the United States. How those long term tensions are managed, will probably define coming decades.”

    Santa Cruz also said that the best outcome would be for them to find a way to cooperate and solve major problems that affect them and the rest of the world, including climate change, the proliferation of nuclear arms, and the enhancement of rights and freedoms. 

    The expert also noted that multilateral organisations need to ensure that the rules that underpin free trade are obeyed by all.

    “[...] Their effectiveness to coordinate policies will also be crucial, since we are heading towards a world with a more balanced distribution of power, where no country will have the ability to handle those issues by its own,” Santa Cruz concluded.

    Tags:
    tensions, trade, China, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse