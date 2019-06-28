Register
16:57 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    5g

    Modi Hints Bargaining on 5G Equipment With China, US Amid Crackdown on Huawei

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    As niggling differences over trade issues dominate the bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, New Delhi clears the air, that it will choose the 5G technology partner that will uphold its "Make In India" programme.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a major sign to global 5G equipment makers, the Indian Prime Minister has stated "whatever choices India makes" in the future will depend on the degree of the "Make in India" component in their collaboration. While outlining that India has a potential one billion users of the 5G technology, Modi stressed during his bilateral meeting with the US President that the way India moves on 5G would "essentially determine the way the global trend will go".

    "The Prime Minister said it is important that we collaborate. India and the United States in this regard to see how we can leverage this, the billion Indian users, India’s capacity in technological development in start-up and design and Silicon Valley and its role in developing 5G technology for mutual benefit." India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said while emphasising that the Prime Minister’s real focus was on Make in India and the potential that this huge technology has in that goal or objective.

    "President Trump said that he looks forward to working with us and it was again decided to continue the conversation through meetings at the technical level as well as at the level of the Secretaries of State and External Affairs Minister on our side and the technical ministers on both side," Gokhale said.

    The statement holds high importance, as the two countries have serious differences over trade issues such as higher tariffs on US goods, revocation of tax privileges on $5.6 billion in Indian exports to the US and India's e-commerce policy. Trump, on Thursday, stated that the retaliatory tariffs on 28 American goods imposed by India on 16 June were "unacceptable".

    The US has been making persistent attempts to sidestep Chinese tech giant Huawei in implementing India's 5G network, promising to help New Delhi to "establish secure communications networks including 5G networks".

    Indian Minister for Communication Ravi Shankar Prasad on 26 June said so far six proposals have been received which "include proposals from China’s ZTE and Huawei" for 5G technology trials in India expected to be rolled out by September of this year.

    Last week, the Chinese foreign ministry asked India, which has been talking to other countries on the issues of Huawei, to make an "independent judgement and provide a fair, unbiased and non-discriminatory environment" to Huawei for mutual benefit. Huawei has its biggest research and development centre in Bengaluru and will partner with Vodafone to take part in the 5G trial if chosen by the Indian government.

    The US has repeatedly accused Huawei of installing so-called backdoors on its products to allegedly assist Beijing in espionage efforts. Meanwhile, making an aggressive attempt to counter this allegation, Huawei has already made an offer to sign a “no backdoor” agreement with the Indian government and promised to keep all servers in India.

    Washington barred Huawei's equipment from use in the country and banned US companies from transferring technologies and software to it earlier this year.

    Related:

    China Will Tie Huawei Ban Issue to Settlement of Trade War With US - Report
    India Set to Allow Huawei to Participate in 5G Trials - Gov't Source
    Trump Says Important to Ensure Security of 5G Networks Amid US Crackdown on Huawei
    Tags:
    China, Nokia, tech wars, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, US, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 June
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse