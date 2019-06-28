Register
13:51 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Huawei company logo is seen at a shopping mall in Shanghai, China on 3 June 2019

    Nokia Claims it is a “Safer Bet” as it Warns UK Over Using Rival Huawei's 5G Equipment

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Huawei’s telecom gear has been subject to close scrutiny in the UK by a GCHQ –staffed unit that issued several critical reports regarding the software’s alleged security flaws, as Downing Street has yet to take a final decision on granting the Chinese tech firm access to its 5G network.

    The Finnish company Nokia, one of Chinese tech giant Huawei's biggest rivals, has issued a warning to the UK overusing the ostracised Chinese firm's equipment, claiming the vulnerabilities of its 5G kit rendered it a risk to 5G networks, reports the BBC.

    Nokia's chief technology officer Marcus Weldon deplored the "unfair" financial advantages Huawei had enjoyed in the past and claimed the current US crackdown on the Chinese tech company was offering a counterbalance.

    "It's fairness returning to the market," he said.

    "We were disadvantaged in the past relative to the practices that the Chinese were allowed to have in terms of funding mechanisms."

    According to Weldon, Nokia's equipment was "a safer bet" for mobile operators, as he cited a new report from US security firm Finite State, which outlined existing vulnerabilities in Huawei networking equipment.

    The report stated that "in virtually all categories, we found Huawei devices to be less secure than comparable devices from other vendors."

    Nokia
    © Flickr/ Tjeerd
    Nokia

    Weldon said Huawei's failings were serious:

    "Some of it seems to be just sloppiness, honestly, that they haven't patched things, they haven't upgraded. But some of it is real obfuscation, where they make it look like they have the secure version when they don't."
    "In virtually all categories we studied," the report said, "we found Huawei devices to be less secure than comparable devices from other vendors."

    A spokesman for Huawei, which has denied its equipment poses a security risk, said:

    "These comments are misleading."

    "We believe secure, resilient networks can only be delivered by collaboration across the whole industry, working to common standards on privacy protection and cyber-security, so that all participants can be judged equally.”

    "We have a proven track record of delivering secure, trustworthy and high quality products to every major telecoms operator in Europe. Cyber-security remains Huawei's top priority and here, in the UK, we are subject to the most rigorous oversight compared to any competitors in our sector."

    A GCHQ–staffed unit in the UK has been scrutinising Huawei’s telecom equipment and reported finding security flaws in the software.  However, no mention was made of finding backdoors in the Huawei products.

    Downing Street has yet to take a final decision regarding allowing the Chinese tech firm access to its 5G network, as UK mobile operators have warned that a ban on the Asian company’s gear would spell a delay in the rollout and incur added costs.

    In April, details of a meeting of the UK's National Security Council to discuss Huawei’s role in UK telecoms infrastructure were leaked, leading to a report that Prime Minister Theresa May would grant Huawei limited access.

    Following an investigation into the leak, then-defence secretary Gavin Williamson was sacked, despite denying complicity. The government has since said no decision has been made over Huawei's presence in 5G networks.

    The developments come amid an ongoing US crackdown on the Chinese tech giant. US President Donald Trump on Friday emphasised the importance of ensuring the security of 5G networks as global digital economy develop, as he spoke at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

    In line with an executive order enforced by the US administration earlier in the year to ban use of telecom equipment manufactured by firms deemed posing an "unacceptable risk to the national security" China's tech giant Huawei found itself “blacklisted”.

    Washington barred Huawei's equipment from the country and banned the transfer of technologies and software to it by US companies, while also pressuring European allies to deny the Chinese tech giant access to the construction of 5G networks, threatening to limit intelligence sharing efforts otherwise.

    The US claims the Chinese company cooperates with the government, installing backdoors in its equipment for Beijing's espionage and cyberattacks. Beijing and Huawei have condemned the US move, denying the allegations.

    Related:

    India Set to Allow Huawei to Participate in 5G Trials - Gov't Source
    Huawei Responds to Media Claims that Staff Worked With Chinese Army on Research Projects - Reports
    China Will Tie Huawei Ban Issue to Settlement of Trade War With US - Report
    Trump Says Important to Ensure Security of 5G Networks Amid US Crackdown on Huawei
    Tags:
    Gavin Williamson, Theresa May, UK, Beijing, China, Washington, Donald Trump, 5G network, 5G, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei, Huawei, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse