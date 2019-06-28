Register
12:22 GMT +328 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. (File)

    Indian PM Modi Declines Trump's Demand to Withdraw Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods

    © REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Modi government had imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 American goods after Trump removed India, in early June, from the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme, which gives duty-free access to the US for products made in developing nations.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In response to US President Trump’s demand that India withdraw the retaliatory tariffs it placed on 28 US goods on 16 June, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested on Friday that he look beyond the steps that have been already taken, including the retaliatory tariffs that New Delhi imposed earlier in the month.

    Modi said that the two countries should look forward now and try to resolve some of these issues.

    "The Prime Minister did mention, in particular, that we had taken some action after the GSP was revoked. That was something that had already happened and we should look forward and see how we can resolve some of these issues," Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said in a media briefing after the Modi-Trump meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

    On Thursday, about 24 hours ahead of the bilateral meeting, the US President tweeted he was looking forward to talking to India's prime minister about a recent increase in its already-high tariffs on US goods. "This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!" Trump added.

    Indian Foreign Secretary Gokhale said both sides expressed their concerns about the interests of the other side. "What was agreed was that the trade ministers of both countries would meet at an early date and try to sort out these issues."

    The Indian side claimed that Trump welcomed this idea "of an early meeting” but first the two countries will have to decide whether the meeting will take place at the commerce secretary level or at technical level.

    At the beginning of the bilateral meeting, Trump claimed that "we are going to have some very big things to announce. Very big trade deal. We are doing big things with India in terms of trade, in terms of manufacturing," Fox television reported.

    Nevertheless, the Indian foreign secretary claimed it was a "very open and productive discussion" and no one issue will have impact on "our strategic relations".

    India was the largest beneficiary of the GSP programme in 2017, with $5.7 billion in exports to the US given duty-free status. India's top exports to the US under the GSP in 2017 included motor vehicle parts, ferro alloys, precious metal jewellery, building stone, insulated cables, leather products, garments (marginal) and wires.

    Related:

    US Beats China Becoming India's No.1 Trade Partner Amid Trump Pressure Tactics
    'National Sovereignty is Paramount': India Won't Yield to US Trade Demands - Minister
    India and US Trying to Iron Out Their Differences on Trade - Analyst
    Tags:
    Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), tariff war, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse