22:32 GMT +327 June 2019
    A Huawei logo is seen outside the fence at its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China May 29, 2019

    India Set to Allow Huawei to Participate in 5G Trials - Gov't Source

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    Business
    The Indian government has made it clear, on the day when US Secretary of State was in New Delhi, that "comprehensive security conditions" is in place on the issue of selection of companies that will take part in 5G trial. On 24 June, Chinese technological giant Huawei has offered to sign “no backdoor” agreement to New Delhi.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) - The Indian government is set to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei and ZTE to take part in impending 5G trial, a highly placed source said ahead of crucial report by a government committee.

    The committee, chaired by India's principal scientific advisor, is set to decide on Huawei India’s participation in the trial.

    The Committee which prepared its recommendations on various issues, including security, relating to 5G and Technology Trials in India is expected to submit the report to the communication ministry in next few days.

    Indian Minister for Communication Ravi Shankar Prasad while replying to a question in parliament said that so far six proposals have been received which "includes proposals from China’s ZTE and Huawei" for 5G technology trials in India.

    "All parties (companies) are likely to be permitted on the trial of 5G…it is just a matter of time now," a senior government official told the Indian daily Hindu BusinessLine while requesting anonymity.

    The development comes in the backdrop of persistent attempt made by the Donald Trump administration to sidestep Chinese tech giant from country's 5G network as it promised to help New Delhi to "establish secure communications networks including 5G networks".

    A Huawei company logo is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China
    Nevertheless, on the day when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Delhi during his two-day visit (25-26 June) to persuade India to avoid Chinese equipment in its strategically important network that will be introduced in big way in the armed forces, the Indian minister said the government committee has taken all the security concerns including surveillance on 5G trial issue.

    The field trial in respect of 5G, which will be rolled out within next three months, is to be carried out only through licensed Telecom Service Providers in a restrictive, limited geographical area and for specific use case. The 5G Services will advance to a full range of services as the ecosystem and demand for services grows.

    "There are comprehensive security conditions as part of existing License Agreement," the Indian minister said.

    The committee has already taken suggestions from the armed forces' leadership on enhancing Indian defence forces' self-reliance in critical advanced technologies that will use 5G network.

    The US has repeatedly accused Huawei of installing so-called backdoors on its products to allegedly assist Beijing in espionage efforts, something the company and the Chinese government vehemently deny.

    On 24 June, Chinese technological giant Huawei has offered to sign a “no backdoor” agreement with the Indian government. The agreement stipulates a lifetime ban for the Chinese firm, in the case of a security breach on its part.

    “We are ready and invite all telecom equipment manufacturers such as Nokia and Ericsson to sign no backdoor agreements with the government,” Huawei India Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jay Chen said while using the surveillance accusations as a pretext, Washington has barred all Huawei equipment from the country and banned the sale of its technologies and software by US firms.

