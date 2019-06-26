Register
13:08 GMT +326 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Federal Reserve Building

    US Federal Reserve Refutes Speculation on Rate Cuts, Asserts Independence

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / AgnosticPreachersKid / Federal Reserve Building
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says it's too early to tell if the US economy needs a cut in central bank rates, suggesting he would have to wait and see more data come in before taking the next major policy decision.

    Kristian Rouz – US central bankers are pushing back on pressure from the White House, as well as growing market anticipation, to cut base borrowing costs by as much as 0.5 per cent at the Fed's next policy meeting in July. Fed officials have reaffirmed independence of the central bank, saying its policy remains data-dependent – which doesn't mean rates couldn't go down soon.

    In a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed doesn't base its policies on market expectations or political pressure from the administration.

    Powell signalled that the course of US monetary policies – including interest rates, bond purchases, and other tools – still largely depends on the incoming macroeconomic data, but didn't explicitly rule out possible easing due to rising trade risks and a global economic slowdown.

     

    ​“The Fed is insulated from short-term political pressures”, Powell said. “We’re not in the business, really, of trying to work through short-term movements in financial conditions. We have to look through that.”

    The Fed chair said the recent round of escalation in trade tensions with China has produced a degree of uncertainty over the future of bilateral trade and a possible trade agreement. Powell admitted US inflation rates also remain slow, which might be holding back the broader GDP growth rate.

    Last week, the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) kept interest rates within the gauge of 2.25-2.5 per cent, saying US economic growth remains solid and sustainable, and the current level of borrowing costs doesn't appear to weigh on GDP expansion.

    Meanwhile, some experts are saying that US rates are still below the so-called 'neutral rate' – estimated at roughly 3 per cent and Fed policy is still accommodative and supportive of economic growth through ongoing credit expansion.

    The Fed has recently downgraded its estimate of a neutral rate down to 2.5 per cent – suggesting its current policies aren't supporting or stifling the pace of GDP growth.

     

    Total US household debt exceeded $13.5 T in Q4 of 2018 and is poised to expand going forward amid the sustained demand for auto loans, mortgages, credit cards, and student loans in the majority of the Fed's reporting districts. ​

    ​Powell said the FOMC would need to see more data before making a decision to either cut or hike rates.

    Although the majority of observers, investors, and other market participants believe the Fed's tightening cycle is over – in the wake of persistent calls from President Donald Trump to cut rates – the central bank may see the ongoing credit expansion as a bigger problem than the modest pace of GDP growth.

    ​“We’re looking at the overall situation and wanting to see more, frankly”, Powell said in his Council on Foreign Relations speech. “I think it’s important not to overreact in the short term to things that happen to be temporary or transient.”

    Trade tensions with China may not prove longlasting, and if the US strikes a series of successful trade deals with its major trade partners – such as the EU, Britain, Japan, and, of course, China – global economic growth is set to pick up, stocks could rally worldwide, and the international flow of capital and goods could break new records.

    In that case, the Fed would have to hike rates even more aggressively if it cuts borrowing costs now. That being said, Powell doesn't appear to be in a hurry to take a major policy decision – at least until there is more clarity on the fate of US-China trade talks. Powell said the FOMC would need to see more data before making a decision to either cut or hike rates.

    Although the majority of observers, investors and other market participants believe the Fed's tightening cycle is over – in the wake of persistent calls from President Donald Trump to cut rates – the central bank may see the ongoing credit expansion as a bigger problem than the modest pace of GDP growth.

     

    Related:

    Media Monopoly Consolidation & Fed Reserve Board — Capitalism in the News
    White House Says Not Aware of Trump Plans to Fire Fed Reserve Chair
    US Treasury Secretary Says Trump Has No Plans to Fire Fed Reserve Chair
    Tags:
    cut, Economy, interest rate, Federal Reserve
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years Since We've Lost Michael Jackson, One of the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse