Register
11:36 GMT +326 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Port of Hamburg

    German Consumer Sentiment Drops Despite GDP Rebound – Report

    © Photo :
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Germany is facing a challenge of darkening consumer sentiment moving forward as international trade woes are seen as jeopardising job security and the stability of the nation's corporate sector.

    Kristian Rouz – A new survey from Nuremberg-based market research company GfK SE shows a drop in the German consumer confidence heading into July, as Europe's powerhouse economy is facing a slowdown in exports and rising uncertainty in its manufacturing sector.

    GfK questioned some 2,000 Germans, and the results show a darker sentiment moving forward – which may point to a possible drop in retail sales and overall consumer spending, weighing on the 2Q19 total GDP growth rate.

    ​This despite the German economy rebounded in the first quarter, expanding 0.7 percent year-on-year, driven by a 1.2-percent rise in household consumption, a 1.1-percent growth in fixed investment, and a 1-percent rise in exports.

    GfK found German consumers are increasingly concerned with their job security, as the global economic slowdown could affect export-reliant sectors that employ hundreds-of-thousands of Germans.

    The firm's consumer sentiment index fell to 9.8 points – a second consecutive decline – from 10.1 points a month prior.

    "Whether this will remain the case depends heavily on how income prospects develop in the coming months", GfK said in a statement. "If the significant loss suffered by this indicator in June turns into a persistent downward trend, it will also be tough for propensity to buy to maintain its currently excellent level."

    Separately, GfK has revealed an erosion in consumer purchasing power across its major manufacturing and hi-tech hubs, located in former West Germany – such as the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Meanwhile, former East Germany appears to be doing better in terms of consumer confidence.

    ​GfK experts say Germany's GDP growth is heavily-reliant of consumer spending, despite the nation's strong manufacturing base being a major source of expansion as well. However, if household spending drops this quarter, the pace of economic growth could post a significant slowdown.

    So far, Germany's unemployment rate has been among the lowest in Europe, at just 3.2 percent as of April 2019, while wages and overall disposable incomes have grown above inflation – which has, in turn, been tepid across the entire Eurozone for years now.

    Ultra-low interest rates at the European Central Bank have also been supportive of consumer spending over the past decade – but the downside of this arrived in the form of rising household indebtedness, which could hinder household spending in the future.

    ​"So far, the income indicator has been able to benefit from the excellent development of the job market in Germany. But now the voices heralding the end of the employment boom are growing," Rolf Buerkl of GfK said.

    GfK also found the main reason behind the cooling consumer confidence is a slowdown in the growth of disposable incomes. The rapid expansion in German employment might have stalled this year amid international headwinds facing the German corporate sector, experts say.

    ​However, GfK say the broader picture for German economy going forward is not all murky. The gradual decline in economic expectations – that began in early 2018 – appears to have stopped this outgoing month, while the 'willingness to buy' sub-indicator actually increased.

    In this light, experts say, the German economy could continue to expand at a modest pace despite the trade woes – but a trade deal between the US and the EU could greatly help erase the mounting signs of doom spreading among German households.

    Related:

    Weaker Euro Disproportionately Benefits Export-Driven German Economy - Lecturer
    Shrinking German Industry Casts Shadow on Future of European Economy – Reports
    German Economy Ministry Says Assessing Impact of US Blacklisting Huawei
    Tags:
    GDP, Economy, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Ten Years After We Lost Michael Jackson, One the Greatest Pop Musicians of All Time
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse