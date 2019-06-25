Kim Kardashian Shows Off Landmark Hourglass Figure in Her Brand-New Lingerie Promo Pics

Kim Kardashian has officially announced hew new lingerie line and confirmed her pick for the name – the suggestive “Kimono” – on her Instagram Tuesday morning, a little over a year after the new label was first revealed to be in the making, in a TMZ report.

The reality show star and business lady has shared a number of images from her so-called Kimono Solutionwear shoot, with the camera focusing on her impressive curves while she is standing encircled by the rest of the models. “Coming soon,” she rounded off a lengthy caption, in which she described in details her passion for “solutions for women that actually work” whenever they want to wear something revealing.

I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn't find a shapeware [sic] color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this,” the mother-of-four added.

In the photoshoot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star stands face forward in the centre of lingerie-clad models of different complexion, with the underwear pieces exactly matching their skin tone.

In another promo pic, the stunner dons a nude-coloured bra with matching high-waisted underwear, with the other models dressed accordingly.

Kim appears to have teased her new long-awaited project with a stunning selfie she had posted several days prior, in which she posed in a nude coloured skin-tight shapewear, adducing a respective caption:

“Can't wait for you to see #ComingSoon.”

…while the first time the Kimono label was brought up was 3 months ago, in a TMZ report.

Kanye West’s wife and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney closed down all of their DASH stores in April 2018, having been in business for 12 years, although Kim is known to have progressed still further with her same-name KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance labels…as well as education, as she is completing her 4-year apprenticeship with a law firm in Los Angeles, Vogue wrote in April.