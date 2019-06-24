Register
12:04 GMT +324 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Deutsche Bank headquarters is reflected in a puddle in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Jan. 20, 2014. Shares of Deutsche Bank AG have fallen sharply after Germany's biggest lender announced a large fourth-quarter net loss, its results weighed down by one-time expenses and losses on investments it is disposing of to strengthen its finances. The bank on Sunday night, Jan. 19, 2014 posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 965 million euros (US dollar 1.3 billion), an announcement that came 10 days before it was scheduled to release its results.

    Feds Concerned as Deutsche Bank Plans to Create ‘Bad Bank’, Cut Operations in US – Reports

    © AP Photo / Frank Rumpenhorst
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The German bank, mired in money laundering allegations and years of struggling to generate sustainable profits, is planning a massive overhaul of its trading operations to switch focus from risky investment banking, as reports earlier suggested. It is expected to create a so-called bad bank for toxic assets and curtail its offices abroad.

    Officials from the US Federal Reserve have quizzed a senior executive from Deutsche Bank over its reported restructuring plans, which include creating a “bad bank” for non-core assets and curtailing its units abroad, The Financial Times reports.
    According to the outlet, citing several people, acquainted with the situation, officials sought to address concerns that the move would affect the German financial behemoth’s US operations. One of the insiders pointed to the uncertainty over Deutsche Bank’s entire US portfolio.

    “There are lots of rumours swirling around about the scale of the cuts the bank is going to make. The Fed needs to know from Frankfurt how this is going to change its US operations”, a person with knowledge of the discussions between US officials and the bank’s management noted.

    The Financial Times adds that the German lender with headquarters in Frankfurt declined to comment. According to the business daily, the US branch of the bank is now under restrictions by the country’s regulators because it failed its annual stress test in 2018 for reported “widespread and critical deficiencies” in planning. At present, it is not allowed to make payments to its Frankfurt-based parent company without an okay from the US authorities, but could be released from this oversight if it passes this year’s test. It is expected to learn the monitoring results later this week.

    Deutsche Bank’s CEO, Christian Sewing, could make an official announcement on the overhaul next month, as The Financial Times reported last week. The restructuring would include creating a bad bank, expected to house or sell non-core assets with a reported worth of €50 billion. This would mainly comprise long-term trades that were considered toxic and a burden for the bank.

    Deutsche Bank is also expected to downsize its stocks and rates trading units outside continental Europe. The financial institution is also eyeing cutting its US equities business, as Reuters earlier reported. The cuts could entail job losses in the UK and the US, where the financial institution has almost 20,000 employees.

    Germany’s largest lender has recently traded at record lows following years of failed attempts to rebound from the 2008 crisis and generate sustainable profits. Apart from this, Deutsche Bank has been fined repeatedly for failing to fight money laundering and has been embroiled in a scandal over its dealings with Trump’s real estate business. The New York Times reported that Deutsche Bank has lent over $2 billion to Trump over the last two decades, using his business as a launch pad to enter the US market.

    Related:

    Deutsche Bank Confiscates 20 Tonnes of Venezuelan Gold – Reports
    Deutsche Bank Aims to Create ‘Bad Bank’ for 'Toxic' Assets, Plans Staff Cuts in UK, US – Reports
    Will Lehman Brothers Bankruptcy Seem a Childish Prank, Compared to the Future Fate of Deutsche Bank?
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse