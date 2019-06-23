Register
00:09 GMT +324 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A girl using her mobile phone

    Author of Controversial Smartphone ‘Skull Horns’ Study Sells Special Posture Pillows – Report

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A study focusing on bone spurs that look like "horns" covering human skulls gained broad media attention recently, in the wake of a recent BBC report showing possible  impacts of technology on the human skeleton; however industry critics promptly  butted in questioning the findings.

    Not long time ago, a special scientific study became a topic for a news story suggesting that craning to read from a smartphone display may contribute to the growth of “horn-like” bone spurs on the skull, alongside worsening a whole bunch of other, no less pressing health issues.

    Along with plenty of dispute over the paper’s verdict, which has been universally deemed as controversial and poorly-grounded, there is yet another credible reason to question the study, due to lead author David Shahar’s now revealed business ventures, Quartz reported.

    Clinician and chiropractor David Shahar, a PhD in biomechanics who together with his spouse and business partner treats what they call a “poor posture epidemic” with digital posture analyses and on-site x-rays, opted to pick participants for his research among those who came through his own practice in Australia. The detail isn’t, surely, included into the paper, which in its turn addressed the participants as those picked from “a clinician’s database.”

    The fact undermines the results of the survey straight away, since as long as you want to have a look at the real effect of smartphone use on your neck and posture, you’d search for data coming from the general uninterested public, rather than patients who were already suffering from neck- or backaches.

    Along with practising non-traditional medicine, Shahar is known to be the creator of Dr. Posture, an online store that promotes products and notably “three easy steps” to “look and feel you best” – first, watching the doctor’s webinar, then downloading at-home exercises to stretch your back and neck, and finally sleeping with a specially tailored Thoracic Pillow, which the researcher has trademarked and has been selling for $195.

    Meanwhile, he declared no competing interests when picking the platform to publish his survey: he asserted there was nothing that “undermined the objectivity” of his publication when negotiating it with Scientific Reports, the famed peer reviewed open-access journal where Shahar’s study appeared.

    Related:

    RUSSIA TO MANUFACTURE SECURE SMART PHONES
    North Korean Olympians Have Free Smart Phones Confiscated in Rio
    Paranoid Android: Smart Phone App to Prevent Anxiety
    Tags:
    business, medicine, pillow
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse