Bitcoin Surpasses $10,000 Psychological Price Tag – Trade Data

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin reached the $10,000 psychological price tag early on Saturday for the first time since 2018, according to trade data.

Cryptocurrency tracking website CoinMarketCap showed that as of 04:00 GMT on Saturday, Bitcoin’s price saw a 8.94-percent growth to $10, 591.12.

"The Bitcoin price has surpassed the $10,000 level on the information about the launched of the Facebook Libra virtual currency", Arseniy Poyarkov, a member of the Russian lower house council on digital economy, who heads the BiznesDrom analytic agency, noted.

The news come after Facebook announced on Tuesday that it plans to launch a new cryptocurrency called 'Libra' by 2020, and that it would create a digital wallet in order to resolve the inaccessibility of "even basic financial services" in various countires.

​Bitcoin, created in 2008 became the one of the largest currencies in the world. It was valued at less than $1 US in 2011, but after several explosive price hikes it grew over $20,000 in 2017. Last year, however, the price of the currency dropped several times. settling below the the $5,000 mark.