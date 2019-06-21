Register
08:10 GMT +321 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A statue is pictured next to the logo of Germany's Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, September 30, 2016

    Will Lehman Brothers Bankruptcy Seem a Childish Prank, Compared to the Future Fate of Deutsche Bank?

    © REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
    Business
    Get short URL
    330

    Deutsche Bank allegedly wants to outsource derivatives worth 50 billion euros into a "bad bank". Thus, the financial institution expects to become more profitable. However, according to financial expert Marc Friedrich, “bad banks” have never been a way out; at best, they can only win you a certain amount of time.

    "When some kind of "bad bank" is created, my "alarm button" is triggered", economist and best-selling author Marc Friedrich said. As The Financial Times and Reuters recently reported, Deutsche Bank intends to invest long-term derivatives of up to 50 billion euros, which have not brought any income recently, into some internally created structure – a so-called "bad bank" – or sell these derivatives to this structure.

    "When some kind of a "bad bank" is created, my "alarm button" is being triggered", an economist and best-selling author Marc Friedrich said. As The Financial Times and Reuters recently reported, Deutsche Bank intends to invest long-term derivatives of up to 50 billion euros, which have not brought any income recently, in some internally created structure – the so-called "bad bank" – or to sell these derivatives to this structure.

    Get Rid of New Corpses

    "Thus, Deutsche Bank pursues to get rid of the "new corpses"...Once they have already done this, and then the amount was more than 120 billion euros. Deutsche Bank is struggling to survive, Friedrich said."

    The financial institution has huge problems. The bank has extremely large expenses and zero interest rates mean revenues will collapse. These issues are compounded by an American market, which is not very good for Deutsche Bank. So now management is trying to somehow improve the balance sheet.

    Christian Sewing, CEO of German bank Deutsche Bank, addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on May 23, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / DANIEL ROLAND
    Christian Sewing, CEO of German bank Deutsche Bank, addresses shareholders during the company's annual general meeting in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on May 23, 2019.

    In his book "The Crash is the Solution" published in 2014, Marc Friedrich already puts forward a theory that the Deutsche Bank is "de facto broke". He adheres to the same opinion to this day:

    "This is just an attempt to gain time. Now the market capitalization is only 12.5 billion euros, which is ridiculous for a bank. 50 billion euro derivatives will now be removed from the balance sheet but this is really just an attempt to delay bankruptcy. If the bank falls below a rate of five euros, then perhaps the "mother state" will have to come and nationalise it, because for the system the bank is important. This means that in the end, we – the citizens – will still have to pay for it. And the government intervention through Commerzbank has failed".

    Unprecedented Financial Crash

    The financial expert Marc Friedrich pointed to derivatives held outside the Deutsche Bank balance sheet: "We are talking about more than 40 trillion euros. That is 16 times the GDP of Germany". In his opinion, the collapse of Deutsche Bank would be a "huge problem" for the state and its citizens.

    "If that happens, it could trigger a financial crash that the world has not yet seen. Compared to it, Lehman Brothers bankruptcy will seem like a childish prank".

    Friedrich has long advised his clients the following:

    "If you are a customer of Deutsche Bank, you should be very careful and it is best to change the bank. This is a "sinking ship", and it may happen that all depositors would rush to collect their money. It is better not to keep large sums in this bank".

    According to Friedrich, the possible collapse of Deutsche Bank will have no analogues in history. And this should also be a warning signal to every investor and customer of Deutsche Bank.

    Tags:
    bankruptcy, collapse of Lehman Brothers, Deutsche Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Royal Ascot Attendee
    A Hat You'll Never Forget: Royal Ascot Attendees Show Off Their Exclusive Headwear
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse