Huawei Promises Android Q Updates for Most Popular Current Devices - Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has pledged to offer Android Q updates for users of most of its popular current devices, the company’s mobile devices division in the United Kingdom said in a statement on Thursday.

"Our most popular current devices, including the P30 series, will be able to access Android Q. In fact, we have already launched a beta developer program for Android Q, which is running right now on our Mate 20 Pro device," the statement said.

Huawei’s statement addressed concerns from its current users regarding the future Android updates for its existing smartphones lineup, after Google said it would halt support and future updates of its Android operating system for Huawei devices to comply with the Trump administration’s ban on the Chinese company.

The statement from Huawei added that all Huawei smartphones and tablets would continue to receive security patches and Android updates.

"Anyone who has already bought, or is about to buy a Huawei smartphone, can continue to access the world of apps as they have always done. All devices continue to be covered by our manufacturer’s warranty and will receive full service support accordingly," the statement said.

Amid rising trade frictions between Beijing and Washington, Huawei was placed on the so-called Entity List of the US Department of Commerce in May and would seek approval from US government before any US companies would be allowed to do business with it.

Google is expected to launch Android Q officially in the third quarter of this year.