Register
22:09 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 19, 2014 file photo, a man walks by the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

    Bank of Japan to Discuss Int'l Risks Amid Spat with PM Abe

    © AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi, File
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    There is growing dissent between Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the central bank's 2-per cent inflation target, as officials consider a possible policy response to the spillover effects of global trade tensions.

    Kristian Rouz – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says he and his fellow policymakers will sit down this week to discuss the possible negative effects of overseas economic developments on Japan's economy. The discussions come amid mounting disagreement between Kuroda and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the BOJ's price targeting.

    In a speech before Japanese parliament on Tuesday, Kuroda said the central bank would consider a further cut to borrowing costs into negative territory, during its upcoming rates discussion.

    ​An actual rate cut is considered unlikely in the coming days, although it could be in place by year's end.  This time, BOJ policymakers are expected to focus mainly on the spillover effects of the US-China trade tensions on Japan's foreign trade and manufacturing.

    “As for recent overseas economic developments, there are strong downside risks regarding the Sino-US trade friction and China’s economy,” Kuroda said. “We’ll certainly debate such overseas developments.”

    The BOJ governor pointed out that the central bank has already provided significant accommodation to the Japanese economy starting in 2013, by supporting commercial lending with ultra-low interest rates and aiding business activity with a massive bond-buying programme.

    His remarks come amid reports of conflicting views held by Kuroda and Abe on the BOJ's inflation target. Currently set at 2-per cent, the target has proven hard to achieve.

    ​Japan is excessively reliant on imports of fuel, food, and raw materials. While the BOJ's stimulus has weighed in on the yen's FX rate, which in turn has supported domestic price growth, the yen's reserve currency status has bolstered its FX rate during times of economic turmoil elsewhere.

    As a result, the yen tends to appreciate in times of economic uncertainty, rendering imported goods cheaper and thus weighing in on domestic inflation in Japan.

    ​Abe, who initially welcomed Kuroda's 2-per cent inflation target back in 2013, has become increasingly frustrated with the central bank's inability to achieve it in recent months. The Prime Minister has come to the conclusion that monetary policies alone are not enough to reach sustainable inflation and ensure stable GDP growth and is now urging measures aimed at job creation.

    "It's true the BOJ has yet to hit its 2% inflation target," Abe said. "But the real purpose of having this target is to create jobs and achieve full employment. In that sense, I think monetary policy has achieved its purpose."

    Some economists are saying that the 2-per cent target has become redundant, and the BOJ might better focus on supporting business activity.  Expediating the creation of jobs would theoretically boost consumer confidence and thus support the natural growth of prices on consumer goods, which in turn would lift throughput costs in other sectors of the economy and support growth in disposable incomes.

    As a result, the BOJ would eventually be able to raise borrowing costs and start normalising its monetary policies.

    "I think it (inflation target) can be abandoned. It isn't absolutely crucial," Koichi Hamada, Abe's economic adviser, said. "Prices don't need to rise much. From the perspective of people's livelihood, what's more, desirable is for prices to fall, not rise."

    However, Kuroda appears to believe the BOJ hasn't exhausted all its stimulative firepower yet. His most recent remarks reflect his confidence in the negative interest rates regime (NIRP), which, despite having possible hazardous side-effects in terms of debt accumulation, could provide long-term momentum to Japan's GDP expansion.

    ​Kuroda also stressed the BOJ's inflation target policy still stands.

    “The BOJ will guide monetary policy appropriately taking into account the impact overseas economic changes could have on Japan’s economic outlook and the momentum for achieving our inflation target,” Kuroda said.

    The BOJ will make its decision on interest rates in the coming days, and while some economists believe the rates could be cut, many suggest Kuroda is likely to wait and see whether the US Federal Reserve cuts its rates anytime soon and if global tensions will actually impact the Japanese economy.

    So far, the BOJ appears to lack sufficient evidence thereof.

    Related:

    Bank of Japan Mulls Downgrading GDP Outlook, Gov't May Delay Sales Tax Hike
    Japan's Q1 GDP Revised Up on Stronger Business Spending, Outlook Dim
    G20 Finance Ministers Pledge Action to Tackle Economic Risks, Trade Woes
    Tags:
    business, Shinzo Abe, Bank of Japan, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse