Register
21:34 GMT +317 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), during US President Donald Trump's news conference at the NATO summit of heads of state and government, Brussels

    After Counter-Tariffs, India Braces for Tough Time Ahead During Pompeo's Visit

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Indian government expects some kind of demand for concessions on data localisation and e-commerce from the US. Washington has termed India's draft national e-commerce policy, such as data localisation requirements and restrictions on cross-border data flows, as "discriminatory in nature".

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has started internal discussions with stakeholders, anticipating a tougher stance by the US administration during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's India visit later this month.

    On Monday, India's Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, in a meeting with stakeholders of e-commerce and data localisation, held discussions on issues like "strengths and weaknesses of Indian companies who may benefit from e-commerce".

    "Threats from large foreign competition, level playing field and impact of anti-competitive practices such as predatory pricing and other discriminatory practices came up for discussion", an official communique later revealed.

    The meeting also deliberated upon gains and costs of cross border flows of data, ownership and sharing of data, as well as efficiency gains and losses on utilising Indian data servers, emails, and clouds with e-Commerce companies.

    The discussion is being held a week ahead of Pompeo's visit to India for talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, followed by meetings between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G-20 summit on 28-29 June in Osaka, Japan.

    The US has been criticising India's data localisation and e-commerce policy for long, saying that the country's draft national e-commerce policy, such as data localisation requirements and restrictions on cross-border data flows, are "discriminatory in nature".

    "The US strongly encourages India to reconsider the most discriminatory and trade-distortive aspects of this draft policy and the other measures described above", the US Trade Representative's 2019 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers said.

    The Indian government expects some kind of demand for concessions on data localisation and e-commerce by the US in the upcoming meeting between the leaders.

    India's draft e-commerce policy has prohibited e-commerce firms from selling the products of companies in which they have stakes. The proposal also denied permission to the e-commerce companies from entering into an agreement with brands for the exclusive sale of products.

    On 15 June, India announced the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products. The decision comes amid Pompeo's recent speech at the US-India Business Council in Washington, DC. In his speech, he notably said, "We will probably discuss the recent decision on the GSP (the Generalised System of Preferences) programme. I do hope, and remain open — and we remain open to dialogue, and hope that our friends in India will drop their trade barriers and trust in the competitiveness of their own companies, their own businesses, their own people, and private sector companies".

    "I would argue middle-of-the-road solutions will eventually prevail. For instance, India has offered to reduce duty on imported high-end phones, instead of the US' demand to revoke the 20 percent duty on all phones. This approach could singularly benefit the US' export of high-end phones (like Apple iPhones), whereas cutting duty across the board could even benefit cheaper Chinese phones penetrating the Indian market", Kashish Parpiani, a research fellow at the Observer Research Foundation's Mumbai Centre responded to a question of whether retaliatory tariffs on US products will eventually escalate into a trade war between the two countries.

    Nevertheless, as trade issues between Washington and New Delhi have been niggling for more than two years, the Indian government is expecting pressure from the US to sign a trade pact that would bring down tariffs on US imports.

    Related:

    Here’s Which US Imports to India Hurt Most as Delhi Retaliates Amid Trade Tensions
    US Trade Policies Unfair for Developing Countries Like India - Analyst
    US Warns India's Purchase of Russian S-400 Could Impact Future Joint Defence Deals
    GSP Withdrawal Should Not Be Used By US as a 'Bargaining Element' Against India - Ex-WTO Member
    Tags:
    data centers, ecommerce, trade agreements, tariff war, G20 summit, G20, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, China, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in Pyongyang.
    Chilling in Pyongyang: How North Koreans Beat the Summer Heat
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse