Register
14:31 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Employees work next to tanks for liquefied natural gas (LNG) at a factory in Xian, Shaanxi province, China June 3, 2019

    China Warns Global Recession 'Possible' Amid Slowing Industrial Production

    © REUTERS / CHINA STRINGER NETWORK
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Chinese officials are warning about the possible negative effects of global trade tensions yet again, while also considering additional measures to support economic expansion at home – as US trade talks appear to be faltering.

    Kristian Rouz – A Chinese government official has warned the tensions in international trade could trigger a global recession in the coming months due to disruptions in supply chains and the slowing manufacturing output worldwide.

    His remarks come as industrial production in China has cooled to its slowest since 2002 amid US tariffs, sluggish consumer demand in the EU, and elevated energy prices.

    Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Deng says a new recession could start either in the US or in another major economy and spread to the rest of the world. Gao pointed to a recent drop in US investment in China, as well as dwindling investor confidence stemming from the uncertainty produced by the faltering US-China trade talks.

    “There will be no winner in the trade war, which could cause a recession in the United States and global economies”, Gao said during a recent news conference in Beijing.

    According to a new report by China's Commerce Ministry, US investment in the country was 7.5 percent in the January-May period – a sharp decline from 24.3 percent recorded between January and April of this year.

    The data suggests US investment plunged in May – after reports the previous month claimed the talks on a trade agreement between Washington and Beijing fell apart without producing any meaningful results.

    Additionally, China's industrial output rose just 5 percent year-on-year in May – below the 5.4 percent expected earlier. Retail sales rose 8.6 percent compared to the experts’ 8.1 percent. Fixed-asset investment added 5.6 percent, below a median estimate of 6.1 percent.

    “This is substantially weaker than expected”, Becky Liu of the Hong Kong branch of Standard Chartered Plc said.

    Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump claims China has attempted to revisit several provisional agreements achieved over the previous months.

    “We thought we had a deal, and unfortunately they decided that they were going to change the deal, and they can’t do that with me. But something’s going to happen and I think it’s going to be something very positive”, Trump said.

    The US dropped to the sixth-biggest foreign investor in China in April, after being the third-largest just the previous month, data from China’s Commerce Ministry showed. China has not released the data on US investment in May, and it remains unclear whether such a report will ever see the light of day.

    The Trump administration is preparing another package of 25-percent duties on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods – while similar tariffs on another $350 billion in Chinese goods are already in effect. Respective statements from Trump have hardly proven encouraging for the investment climate in China, and Beijing is preparing a response.

    For one, China says it could slap steep tariffs on $60 billion worth of American goods, but Beijing's firepower in terms of reciprocal tariffs appears to be limited.

    This is why officials in Beijing are considering additional measures to stimulate economic growth at home by using internal resources. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He promised additional accommodation, and experts believe China could implement deeper cuts to bank reserve requirement ratios (RRRs), allowing banks to hold less cash in the vault and boost lending at business-friendly conditions.

    Liu, however, didn't specify what measures are currently on the table.

    “At present, we do have some external pressures, but those external pressures will help us boost our self-reliance in innovation and accelerate the pace of high-speed development”, Liu said.

    Experts agree China would need additional stimulus from either the central budget or the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to keep its annual pace of economic expansion above 6 percent.

    Tags:
    recession, tariffs, U.S, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse