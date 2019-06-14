India to Take 'Calibrated Decision' on Huawei - Telecom Secretary

The government's statement comes a day after US Secretary of State Pompeo addressed the US-India Business Council on 12 June, saying that Washington is "eager to help India establish secure communications networks - including 5G networks", noting that the US is committed to "protect data and secure consumers' privacy".

New Delhi (Sputnik): Under immense pressure from telecom firms to decide the fate of Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei for 5G development, India's Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan has said the government is keeping an eye on global developments and it will be a "calibrated decision".

"We will ensure all security certification and there will be no compromise on security. But equally, we will drive a hard bargain to ensure that Indian start-ups are included", Sundararajan said while speaking to the media in New Delhi.

Industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) which represents all private telecom operators of the country has been pressing the government to take an early decision on the use of 5G equipment made by Huawei.

India announced the beginning of trials of 5G networks within the next three months. Indian telecom operators have expressed concerns that fewer equipment suppliers may lead to price disruptions.

Several US companies have already suspended business ties with Huawei, including Google, whose Android operating system is currently used by Huawei mobile phones.

India has already established a $77 million 5G testbed to support service providers developing 5G products and services.

The Indian government has plans to introduce 5G technologies in a big way in the armed forces, for which a special task force has already taken suggestions from the forces' leadership on enhancing Indian defence forces' self-reliance in critical advanced technologies.