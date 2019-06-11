Register
16:22 GMT +311 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man stands near a poster depicting a mural of U.S. President Donald Trump stating that all American costumers will be charged 25 percent more than others starting from the day president Trump started the trade war against China, on display outside a restaurant in Guangzhou in south China's Guangdong province.

    China Will 'Fight to the End' if US Wants to Escalate Trade Friction - Beijing

    © AP Photo / COLOR CHINA PHOTO
    Business
    Get short URL
    1181

    Earlier, US President Donald Trump again accused China of manipulating its currency to boost exports, and warned that the US would immediately impose tariffs on another $300 billion' worth of Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping did not meet him at the upcoming G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan later this month to hammer out a trade deal.

    China is not afraid of escalating the trade conflict with the US, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang has indicated.

    "China does not want to fight a trade war, but we are not afraid of fighting a trade war," he said in a press briefing Tuesday.

    "If the United States only wants to escalate trade frictions, we will resolutely respond and fight to the end," Geng added.

    According to the spokesman, Chinese officials remain open to engaging the US in trade talks, if they are based on equality.

    Geng declined to confirm whether or not President Xi would meet Trump at the G20, promising that the foreign ministry would "release information on this when we have it."

    Protesters hold placards as they stage protest against the extradition law in Hong Kong, Sunday, June 9, 2019
    © AP Photo /
    China Chastises US for ‘Irresponsible’ Hong Kong Comments, Urges to Stop Meddling
    On Monday, President Trump accused China of seeking to gain a competitive advantage against US producers by devaluing their currency, the yuan, and threatened to slap Beijing with immediate tariffs on $300 billion' worth of Chinese goods if Xi didn't meet him in Osaka on June 28 or 29 during the G20 summit.

    Washington slapped 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods in May, and announced plans to introduce duties on another $300 billion of imports – comprising virtually the entirety of the remaining non-taxed Chinese imports into the US. Beijing's retaliatory tariff hike on $60 billion' worth of US goods stepped into force on June 1.

    Along with the tariffs conflict, US has also hit out against China's technology sector, blacklisting Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Beijing, meanwhile, has reportedly warned US tech giants and other companies operating in the People's Republic not to adhere to President Trump's ban on sales of US technologies to Chinese companies. In addition to the US ban, Washington has been lobbying its European allies against granting Huawei access to its digital networks, claiming that the Chinese government wields significant control over the company, and accusing the Chinese tech firm of installing "backdoor" access tools into its devices to help Beijing spy on users. Huawei has vigorously denied Washington's claims.

    Related:

    Chinese Exports of Rare Earth Minerals Drop Like a Rock Amid Escalating Trade War With US
    Huawei Grilled By UK MPs Amid 5G Row, US-China Trade War (VIDEO)
    Gold Prices Set to Skyrocket as Beijing Bets Big on Bullion Amid Trade Spat With US
    Trump Calls Fed 'Very Destructive' to Economy, Accuses Regulator of Sabotaging Anti-China Trade War
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse