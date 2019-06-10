Register
20:34 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chinese gold coins

    Gold Prices Set to Skyrocket as Beijing Bets Big on Bullion Amid Trade Spat With US

    CC BY 2.0 / 黒忍者 / Gold Coin Wall
    Business
    Get short URL
    270

    Net purchases of gold by central banks across the globe have spiked in the first quarter of 2019, surging by a whopping 68 per cent compared to this time last year, according to World Gold Council data.

    China's record-setting purchase of gold bullion continued its climb in May, growing by some 15.86 tonnes to over 61.61 million ounces total, fresh data from the People's Bank of China cited by Xinhua has revealed.

    The purchase marked the sixth straight month of Beijing's gold-buying spree, with China adding previously nearly 58 tonnes of the precious metal to its coffers amid concerns over the escalating trade conflict with the US.

    The new gold, worth an estimated $1.48 billion, led the country's dollar-equivalent gold reserves climb to $79.83 billion in May, up from $78.35 billion a month earlier.

    Russian gold bars.
    © Sputnik / Павел Лисицын
    Russia Largest Buyer of GOLD in the World in Q1 2019, China Second
    Speaking to Bloomberg, Argonaut Securities (Asia) Ltd. Analyst Helen Lau said the move to gold was a reflection of Beijing's "determined diversification" away from dollar assets. Lau estimates that China may buy as much as 150 tonnes of gold before the year is through.

    Gold prices took a tumble in US Monday trading amid an increased appetite for risk among investors. The dip to $1,330.50 an ounce followed Friday's spike to $1,348.31 per ounce, its highest level since April 2018. Gold prices are up nearly 5 percent so far in 2019, with Indian consumption expected to boost prices further.

    China's gold holdings, the sixth largest in the world after the US, Germany, Italy, France and Russia, are relatively small compared to the overall size of the economic superpower's assets.  According to central bank figures, China's foreign exchange reserves stood at a whopping $3.1 trillion, by far the largest in the world, in May.

    Last month, figures from the World Gold Council revealed that Russia bought some 55.3 tonnes of gold in the first quarter of 2019, with China securing 33 tonnes of the metal during the same period. India, Serbia, the Philippines, Hungary, Poland and other countries have joined the club of sovereign buyers, with some of these nations taking the measure amid plans by their central banks to reduce dependence on the US dollar.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Trump: If China's Xi Jinping Fails to Attend G20, Fresh Tariffs to Come Into Effect Immediately
    The United States has the world's largest gold holdings, with 8,133.5 tonnes of the precious metal said to be stored away in its vaults. With 3,369.7 tonnes of gold in its coffers, Germany has the second-largest reserves. Italy, France and Russia round out the top five, with 2,451.8 tonnes, 2,436 tonnes and 2,150 tonnes, respectively.

    On Monday, US President Donald Trump accused China of devaluing its currency, and warned that if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the upcoming G20 meeting, new tariffs on $300 billion' worth of Chinese goods (comprising virtually the entirety of Chinese exports not yet affected by US duties) would step into effect immediately. On June 1, China introduced tit-for-tat tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods, in response to a 15 percent spike in tariffs on about $200 billion in Chinese imports a month earlier.

    The trade war between the two countries began in 2018 and has gradually escalated ever since.

    Related:

    Indian Tycoon 'Humbled' as UAE Grants Him First Gold Permanent Residency Card
    Deutsche Bank Confiscates 20 Tonnes of Venezuelan Gold – Reports
    Gold Fever? Statistics Reveal India Imported Bullion like Crazy in May
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Азиатско-Тихоокеанский чемпионат по воздушной и пилонной акробатике
    Festival of Sensuality: Pole Dancers and Athletes From Around the World Compete in Russia's Far East
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse