Register
00:47 GMT +310 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The exterior of Raytheon Co. in Sudbury, Mass. is seen Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009.

    Raytheon, United Technologies Announce Merger

    © AP Photo / Elise Amendola
    Business
    Get short URL
    2114

    The all-stock deal will merge Raytheon with United Technologies' aerospace unit that would combine the aviation and defence sectors, bringing the two major US-based defence suppliers under one roof.

    "The transaction will create a premier systems provider with advanced technologies to address rapidly growing segments within aerospace and defense", the companies said in a joint statement, adding that the new enterprise is expected to have around $74 billion in sales this year.

    For Raytheon, the agreement provides exposure to the commercial aerospace sector through the United Technologies' unit, which produces everything from high-value jet engines competing with GE, to cockpit controls, airplane seats and cabin interiors.

    United Technologies, in turn, would gain footing in the cyber-security and defence industries, according to an earlier CNBC report.

    READ MORE: Raytheon, United Technologies in Talks to Merge in All-Stock Deal - Reports

    The new company, which they are planning to call Raytheon Technologies, will have its headquarters in the Boston metropolitan area.

    F-35
    CC0
    United Technologies Wins $3.2Bln to Deliver 233 More F-35 Propulsion Systems
    "Today is an exciting and transformational day for our companies and one that brings with it a tremendous opportunity for our future success. Raytheon Technologies will continue a legacy of innovation with an expanded aerospace and defence portfolio supported by the world's most dedicated workforce", Tom Kennedy, Raytheon Chairman and CEO said, adding that "with our enhanced capabilities, we will deliver value to our customers by anticipating and addressing their most complex challenges, while delivering significant value to shareowners".

    United Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes said "The combination of United Technologies and Raytheon will define the future of aerospace and defence [...] Our two companies have iconic brands that share a long history of innovation, customer focus and proven execution. By joining forces, we will have unsurpassed technology and expanded R&D capabilities that will allow us to invest through business cycles and address our customers' highest priorities. Merging our portfolios will also deliver cost and revenue synergies that will create long-term value for our customers and shareowners".

     

    READ MORE: Raytheon Successfully Tests New 'Hot Fire Rocket Motor' Designed for DARPA

    The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020, the companies said in a joint statement. The merger reportedly qualifies as a tax-free reorganization for US federal income tax purposes.

    Raytheon is best known for its Patriot air defence systems and its Tomahawk cruise missiles. United Technologies is a major player in the aeronautics industry with its Pratt and Whitney engines, used in civil and military planes, including the F-35 multi-role stealth fighter jet.

     

    Tags:
    United Technologies, Raytheon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beaches, Sunshine & Swimsuit-Clad Girls: What Soviet-Era Vacation Looked Like
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse