Register
21:47 GMT +309 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Katy Perry attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Camp: Notes on Fashion exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

    Katy Perry Accused of Having 'Blood on Hands' as Nun Dies Amid Property Row With Singer

    © AP Photo/ Evan Agostini
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Nun Catherine Rose Holzman abruptly collapsed and died just hours after she appeared in a news programme on Los Angeles television, calling out singer Katy Perry’s plan to buy a vast religious property.

    Nun Rita Callanan has told the New York Post that before her best friend Catherine Rose Holzman, who had alongside her been engaged in a property dispute with pop star Katy Perry, collapsed and died, she begged Perry to “stop.” Callanan notably argued the showbiz diva has “blood on her hands” over the 89-year-old’s death.

    The two nuns had been challenging over the past few years the singer’s attempt to purchase a former Los Angeles convent, an eight-acre property and its Roman villa-style buildings, for $14.5m, with the move having been initially agreed with the site’s seller, the Los Angeles archdiocese. However, the exact reasons by the nuns so vehemently opposed Perry's plans were not specified.

    Mel B arrives at the America's Got Talent Season 13 Week 5 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
    © AP Photo / Willy Sanjuan
    Spice Girl Mel B Set to Release ‘Upmarket’ Vibrators to Add Zest to Fans’ Sex Lives - Reports

    However, the convent’s former long-time residents, the two aforementioned nuns, who hadn’t, though, been living there since 2011, decided to block the deal by selling the property to restaurant owner Dana Hollister for just $44,000.

    However, as the nuns had failed to negotiate and get consent for the sale from Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez and the Vatican, a judge declared their controversial sale invalid in 2016 and even ruled Perry was entitled to over $10m (£7.85m) in damages.

    "Katy Perry. Please stop. It's not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people," Sister Holzman told US news channel Fox 11 LA, vehemently opposing the ruling.

    Meanwhile, Sister Callanan’s legal team shared with the New York Post that the singer no longer wants the property, with the convent having reportedly returned to the real estate sale platform, with a $25m price tag.

    The LA archdiocese, which is allegedly responsible for the sale, meanwhile claims it has been in talks with Ms Perry “concerning her continued interest in the property.” Referring to the previously negotiated deal and admitting that they had acted without authority, Sister Callanan thundered that it was not legal for Perry to lay her hands on it either.

    Related:

    MasterCard Suspends Ad Campaign Starring Neymar Amid Rape Allegations
    Twitterati Erupts as Indian Tennis Star Praises Pakistan’s Cricket Team
    Arsenal Star Ozil Gets Married in Istanbul With President Erdogan as Best Man
    Tags:
    Church, nuns, law, real estate, property, Katy Perry, blood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beaches, Sunshine & Swimsuit-Clad Girls: What Soviet-Era Vacation Looked Like
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse