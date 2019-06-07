Uber Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer Resign - Reports

Uber’s Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford and Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Messina are stepping down, company's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said an email to employees on Friday, CNBC reported.

Khosrowshahi said that Uber’s progress now gives him the time to be more directly involved in the company’s day-to-day operations, according to CNBC, Khosrowshahi also wrote in the email that he decided the heads of Uber’s core businesses should report directly to him.

“This will allow me to be more hands-on and help our leaders problem-solve in real time, while also ensuring that we make our platform vision a reality”, he said, cited by CNBC.

Because of the organizational changes, Khosrowshahi said Harford agreed that the chief operating officer role “no longer makes sense” and decided to leave the company, CNBC reported.

Khosrowshahi also said he decided to combine Uber’s marketing, communications and policy teams in order to maintain a “unified narrative to consumers, partners, the press, and policymakers”, according to CNBC.

Uber is a taxi service that allows users to order a private taxi. The company was created in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco. he Uber services are available in 65 countries. The company receives a commission of 20 percent from every order.

Back in 2016, Uber Technologies became a victim of a cyberattack that compromised personal data of some 57 million customers worldwide. The hackers reportedly stole the names and driver's license numbers of nearly 600,000 Uber employees in the United States.

The company did not disclose the breach at the time of the incident as required by the US law.

Khosrowshahi expressed concerns about that his predecessor Travis Kalanick decided not to report the attack to law enforcement. Instead, Kalanick paid the hackers $100,000 to cover up the incident, according to the US-based media reports.

The current CEO launched an immediate investigation into the breach, saying Uber located the individuals behind the attack and took necessary steps to secure the data and ensure stolen information has been destroyed.

Uber's privacy policy started raising concerns after the company reportedly disclosed information on hundreds of its users and riders to US law enforcement authorities in 2015.