Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss Investment Plans Worth Tens of Billions of Dollars - Novak

"We have a lot of projects. Yesterday [at the meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih], we discussed a road map on implementing bilateral projects. There are 35 points, worth tens of billions of dollars, which can be realised in the near future. These are projects in the field of petrochemical chemistry, LNG, and joint research centres in Russia", Novak said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Around that time, Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Saud the issue of stepping up Riyadh’s investments in Russian projects during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20.
