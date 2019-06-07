Inflation in Russia Slightly Accelerated in Early 2019, Now Showing Downward Trend - Putin

"At the beginning of this year, [inflation] has slightly increased, but now there is a tendency toward a decline", Putin said at a meeting with investors at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The president stressed, citing the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, that, between 28 May and 3 June, the weekly inflation was 0.1 percent.
READ MORE: US Sanctions on Russian Sovereign Debt, Ban on Dollar Ops Are Unlikely - Fitch
Putin added that last year Russia's inflation amounted to 4.3 percent, describing it as a good result for the country's economy.
Meanwhile, the forecast for Russia's GDP growth for 2020 and 2021 remained unchanged - the World Bank is expecting the rate to rise to 1.8 percent, noting, however, that the growth of private investment could remain sluggish.
READ MORE: 2018 SPIEF Plenary Session: Putin Outlines Main Acute Global Issues
All comments
Show new comments (0)