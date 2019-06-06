Trump Threatens China With New Tariffs Worth $300 Billion

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to impose another round of tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.
"Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We'll see what happens… I could go up another at least $300 billion and I'll do that at the right time", Trump said, without specifying which goods could be impacted.
"But I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly", the US president added.
Trade disagreements between the US and China emerged last June after President Donald Trump decided to impose 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit.
Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of duties.
Most recently, Washington raised tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent last week. Beijing retaliated by announcing tariff hikes of up to 25 percent on $60 billion worth of US imports starting in June.
Besides the tariff war, in May US President Donald Trump issued an executive order adding China's Huawei and its 70 affiliates to a trade blacklist, thereby restricting its activity in the country.
