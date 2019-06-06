Office of Venezuelan Oil Giant PDVSA to Open in Moscow in June

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - An office of Venezuelan oil giant PDVSA will be opened in the Russian capital Moscow in June, Venezuelan Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said on Thursday.

"This month. We have done everything in May and we are currently transferring people", Quevedo told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) when asked a relevant question.

Quevedo announced in March that Caracas intended to open a PDVSA office in Russia after closing one in Portugal. The statement came after Washington imposed numerous rounds of sanctions against the Venezuelan corporation, blocking the company's assets worth $7 billion remaining under US jurisdiction.

Caracas has condemned the move as unlawful and accused the United States of seeking to get its hands on Venezuelan oil reserves.

SPIEF will run from Thursday to Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.