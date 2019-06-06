US Became Leading Foreign Investor in Russian Economy in 2018 - Survey

According to the survey, which was prepared for the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Russia, the number of US investment projects in Russia reached 33 projects last year, growing by 74 percent compared to the previous year, when the number stood at just 19.
Chinese investors also cut their contributions to the Russian economy and dropped to the third place, while in 2017 the country was on top of the list, the survey added.
SPIEF will start in St. Petersburg on Thursday and last through Sunday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.
