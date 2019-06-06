International Economic Forum to Kick Off in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Delegations from nearly all EU countries, as well as senior officials from Cambodia, Vietnam, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, the Central African Republic and Ivory Coast, will take part in various business sessions at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year, discussions on finding a balance in the global energy market to improve the world economy appear to be at the forefront of SPIEF. Thursday and Friday will start with energy giants Rosneft, BP, Shell, Total, as well as ministers from Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, discussing developments in global markets.

On Thursday, an energy panel led by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin will be attended by Qatari Finance Minister Ali Shareef Al-Emadi, BP chief Bob Dudley and Exxon Mobil’s Neil Duffin, who will exchange views on market trends and the impact of geopolitical risks.

Officials from such major companies as Google, Total, Siemens, Huawei, Sanofi, Wintershall, Airbus, Deutsche Bank, along with representatives of the foreign chambers of commerce in Russia will also talk business at SPIEF.

Over the past two decades, SPIEF, which has been held since 1997, has become one of the leading global platforms to discuss global economic issues. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the SPIEF forum.

