Fiat Chrysler Informs Renault of Withdrawal From Merger Offer - Report

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV withdrew its intention to merge with Renault SA, following the French carmaker’s board failed for a second day to reach a conclusion on the proposal, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The French car maker’s board met to consider the proposal late Wednesday. Nissan’s two representatives on Renault’s board were withholding their support as other board members were planning to submit favorable votes for the merger, Dow Jones reported.

Renault said in a press release the directors "were unable to take a decision due to the request expressed by the representatives of the French State to postpone the vote to a later Council”.

According to media reports, the two companies were exploring a merger in order to curb costs producing vehicles and combine its resources. The deal would have created the world’s third largest automaker and would produce estimated sales of 8.7 million vehicles per year.

Dow Jones, reported earlier, citing sources, that the French government would not back the deal unless Nissan guarantees that Renault’s long-held alliance with Nissan would continue.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW