World Bank Lowers Russia's 2019 GDP Growth Forecast Amid Oil Production Cuts

"In Russia, the projection for 2019 has been downgraded to 1.2 percent, reflecting oil production cuts", the report stated. "Tighter monetary policy, combined with a value-added tax hike at the beginning of 2019, are also contributing to weaker growth momentum in the remainder of 2019".
READ MORE: Moody’s: Oil Prices Effect on Russia Slowed Returning to Investment Grade Rating
In its January report, the World Bank projected Russia's economy to grow by 1.5 percent before lowering the forecast to 1.4 percent in April.
On Monday, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said that, in line with the OPEC + agreement, the average daily reduction in Russia's oil production in May amounted to 317,000 barrels per day compared to the production levels in October 2018, taken as a guideline in the agreement.
Moscow intends to fully comply with the agreed production levels In June.
READ MORE: Chinese Venture Capital Could Play Key Role in Growth of Russia AI Start-Ups
Russian economic growth accelerated to a six-year high of 2.3 percent in 2018, according to the report, despite the tightening of economic sanctions and pressure on financial markets.
The acceleration was supported by the rise in oil prices, a solid contribution from net exports, energy-related construction projects and the hosting of the World Cup, the report said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)