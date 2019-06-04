World Bank Lowers Russia's 2019 GDP Growth Forecast Amid Oil Production Cuts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The World Bank lowered its forecast for Russia's annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2019 from 1.4 percent to 1.2 percent due to the decline in oil production, a new report revealed.

"In Russia, the projection for 2019 has been downgraded to 1.2 percent, reflecting oil production cuts", the report stated. "Tighter monetary policy, combined with a value-added tax hike at the beginning of 2019, are also contributing to weaker growth momentum in the remainder of 2019".

In its January report, the World Bank projected Russia's economy to grow by 1.5 percent before lowering the forecast to 1.4 percent in April.

The forecast for Russia's GDP growth for 2020 and 2021 remained, however, unchanged — the World Bank is expecting the rate to rise to 1.8 percent, noting, however, that the growth of private investment will remain sluggish.

On Monday, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said that, in line with the OPEC + agreement, the average daily reduction in Russia's oil production in May amounted to 317,000 barrels per day compared to the production levels in October 2018, taken as a guideline in the agreement.

Moscow intends to fully comply with the agreed production levels In June.

Russian economic growth accelerated to a six-year high of 2.3 percent in 2018, according to the report, despite the tightening of economic sanctions and pressure on financial markets.

The acceleration was supported by the rise in oil prices, a solid contribution from net exports, energy-related construction projects and the hosting of the World Cup, the report said.