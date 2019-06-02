US Science Publisher Slaps Huawei With Ban on Reviewing Papers Amid Crackdown

The move follows the decision by several major US corporations, including Google, Microsoft and Intel, to sever ties with Huawei after the US Department of Commerce placed the Chinese tech giant on its blacklist last month.

The New York-headquartered Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), one of the largest science publishers in the world, has confirmed that it has barred Huawei from reviewing IEEE papers so long as the trade restrictions against the Chinese tech giant remain in place.

The IEEE said in a statement that it “complies with US government regulations which restrict the ability of the listed Huawei companies and their employees to participate in certain activities that are not generally open to the public. This includes certain aspects of the publication peer review and editorial process”.

Warning that a violation of the ban “may have severe legal implications”, the IEEE at the same time underscored that Huawei and its employees can continue to participate in other IEEE activities as a member.

These include accessing the institute’s digital library, submitting technical papers for publication, attending IEEE-sponsored conferences and accepting the institute’s awards.

The IEEE touts itself as a “non-political” and “global” community seeking to “foster technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity”.

The IEEE’s decision on Huawei comes after the US Department of Commerce blacklisted Huawei Technologies and around 70 of its affiliates in May, banning them from buying equipment from US partners without a government go-ahead.

The move prompted several US corporations, such as Google and Microsoft as well as major semiconductor makers, including Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx and Broadcom, to follow suit and cut relations with Huawei.

The Chinese tech giant has repeatedly rejected US intelligence agencies’ accusations that it allegedly installs “backdoor” access in its devices at the behest of the Chinese government in order to help Beijing spy on the users of its gadgets.