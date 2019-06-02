Register
15:32 GMT +302 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This file photograph taken on February 12, 2016 shows an Indian motorist riding past a wall bearing the image of the mascot for 'Make in India Week' in Mumbai

    India Vows to Uphold 'National Interests' Amid Rift With US Over Trade Status

    © AFP 2019 / INDRANIL MUKHERJEE
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 91

    On Friday, the Trump administration announced that it would strip the Asian power of its special trade status exempting it from billions of dollars' worth of tariffs on imports into the US, starting next week.

    India is disappointed over the US' seeming unwillingness to come to an agreement with New Delhi on preserving its benefits under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), India's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement Saturday.

    "India as part of our bilateral trade discussions, had offered resolution on significant US requests in an effort to find a mutually acceptable way forward," the ministry explained. "It is unfortunate that this did not find acceptance by the US."

    "India, like the US and other nations, shall always uphold its national interest in these matters. We have significant development imperatives and concerns and our people also aspire for better standards of living. This will remain the guiding factor in the government's approach," the statement added.

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for a campaign rally from the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    India to Strengthen Ties With US Despite Removal of Trade Privileges
    New Delhi's response followed a proclamation by President Trump late Friday ordering the Treasury to disband the preferential trading regime with India which had granted the Asian country trade preferences under a 1975 agreement recognising India as a beneficiary developing country.

    "I have determined that India has not assured the United States that India will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets. Accordingly, it is appropriate to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019," the proclamation read.

    An estimated $5.6 billion in Indian goods falling under the GSP made their way into the US in 2017. According to US Trade Representative's Office figures, the US had a $27.3 billion trade deficit with India the same year. President Trump had repeatedly pressured New Delhi to open its markets to US trade to close the deficit, and protested the country's protectionist tariff policies, including recently reelected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make In India' project.

    Earlier, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan assured Indians that President Trump's move would only have between a "minimal and moderate impact."

    India's opposition called the Trump administration's Friday move a "double whammy," saying it piled on to economic pressures in India including a 45 year high in unemployment and a five-year low in GDP growth. A Congress Party spokesperson accused the Indian government of "succumbing" to US pressure on crude oil imports from Iran, saying the concession did not prevent Washington from revoking its special GSP status. According to the spokesperson, up to 66 per cent of India's exports to the US will be affected by the removal of the trade preferences.

    The Trump administration has started trade conflicts with most of its major trade partners in recent years, threatening to impose tariffs on all goods coming from Mexico earlier this week unless the country cracks down on illegal immigration into the US, and waging a multi-round trade war with China over that country's whopping $222.6 billion trade surplus with the US.

    Related:

    India to Strengthen Ties With US Despite Removal of Trade Privileges
    US Warns India May Face Similar Problems as Turkey Over S-400s Purchase – Report
    India's Largest Carrier Bids Adieu to US Pratt & Whitney Engines for A320neo
    India Likely to Resume Iranian Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions - Source
    India Terminates Iran Oil Imports - Envoy to US
    India Postpones Retaliatory Tariffs on 29 Products, Days After US Threat
    Tags:
    trade preferences, revoke, tensions, trade, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tokyo Through the Lens of Tom Blachford
    Yesterday's Tomorrow: Tokyo's Neon Splendor Through Lens of Tom Blachford
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse