India With 5.8 % GDP Slips to Five-Year Low in 1Quarter, Falls Behind China

The development has come as a setback on the day-one of Narendra Modi Government's second term which held its first Cabinet Meet on Friday in the national capital. The worry is stagnancy in sectors like manufacturing, mining and agriculture as unemployment rate touched 6.1 percent last year.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has fallen to 5.8 percent in last quarter of the financial year 2018-19, which is way too short of China's 6.4 percent in the same period. It was five-year low for India in the fourth quarter. Also, this is for the first time in last two years that India's growth has fallen behind its rival China's.



"GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in fourth quarter ended in March 2019 showing a growth rate of 5.8 percent… annual growth in 2018-2019 is 6.8 percent," the Government revealed in an official statement.



Sectors like Construction (8.7 percent), 'Financial, Real Estate and Professional Services' (7.4 percent), ‘Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and other utility services (7.0 percent)' provided some relief to the Indian economy. While the employment oriented sectors like Agriculture (2.9 percent), Mining (1.3 percent), Manufacturing (1.3 percent) witnessed massive fall which would pose major challenge before the Prime Minister Modi who has returned at the Centre with a thumping majority following the parliamentary elections 2019.

Meanwhile, India's apex bank — the Reserve Bank of India — is widely expected to cut its key interest rate — which currently stands at 6% — for the third time this year at its next-week slated meeting. It is expected to push the spending, which economic growth data suggest, stalled as consumer as well as industries tightened their belt. The central bank lowered the rate by 25 basis points each in February and April.