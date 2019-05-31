US Imposes Anti-Dumping Duties on Chinese Aluminium Wire and Cable Imports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government is imposing a new round of duties of up to 63 percent on some Chinese aluminium wire and cable imports over price-dumping allegations, the Commerce Department said in a notice.

"The US Department of Commerce announced the affirmative preliminary determination in the antidumping duty (AD) investigation of imports of aluminium wire and cable from China, finding that exporters from China have dumped aluminium wire and cable in the United States at a margin of 58.51 to 63.47 percent," the notice said on Thursday.

US customs and border agents will begin collecting cash deposits from importers of these products at the same rates to offset unfair Chinese subsidies, the Commerce Department said.

According to a fact sheet accompanying the notice, US imports of aluminium wire and cable from China were valued at more than $157 million in 2017.

The Trump administration has initiated 168 investigations of unfair trade practices since taking office, more than double the number during a comparable period of the previous administration, according to the release.