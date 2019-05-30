Register
20:27 GMT +330 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Handcuffs

    India Detains Second Fleeing Businessman Since Re-Election of PM Modi

    CC0
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10

    During the first term of Narendra Modi as prime minister, businessmen allegedly involved in financial frauds such as Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi managed to leave the country despite lookout circular notices (LOC) issued against them.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): As part of its ongoing endeavour to tighten the noose around businessmen allegedly involved in financial irregularities or frauds, Indian agencies have stopped a second businessman within a week that was suspected of attempting to leave the country and settle abroad. On Thursday, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) detained Sunil Godhwani, former chairman and managing director of Religare Enterprises Ltd, who was set to board a flight from New Delhi Airport for London.    

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the audience as he prepares to deliver the 37th Singapore Lecture Monday, Nov. 23, 2015
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    India Fares Better Against Corruption Under Modi - Transparency International
    He is one of the main accused in the Fortis-Religare financial fraud, in which an alleged sum of over $1 billion was siphoned off with the collusion of management. Godhwani has been detained by the EOW on the basis of a lookout circular notice issued against him by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

    READ MORE:Indian Fugitive Jeweller Nirav Modi Denied Bail By UK Court

    The SFIO is investigating a case in which Fortis' Malvinder and Shivinder Singh — two brothers who were promoters of the multinational company Fortis Healthcare — are the main accused. At the initial investigation conducted by the SFIO, it was found that Godhwani, along with spiritual guru Gurinder Singh Dhillon, was involved in the fund transfer to shell firms allegedly linked to the Singh brothers.

    Godhwani, who headed the Religare management until October 2016, allegedly gave unsecured, high-value purported loans to shell companies and related entities of the promoters without adequate documentation.

    Last week, citing a lookout circular notice, an enforcement agency deplaned Jet Airways' former chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal from the Dubai-bound Emirates Flight EK 507 when it was taxing on the runway and was about to take off.

    READ MORE:India's Oldest Private Airline Suspends Operations Due to Huge Debt

    Jet Airways, grounded since 18 April, owes around $1.2 billion to banks and it has been suspecting that financial irregularities downed the country's one-time favourite airline.

    In April, the Enforcement Directorate claimed that at least 36 businessmen had fled from the country in the recent past. The Indian Foreign Ministry has successfully brought back 16 fugitive criminals from various foreign countries in the last four years.

    Related:

    India Releases Blacklist of Foreign Defense Firms Indicted for Corruption
    India's Former Air Chief May be Found Guilty of Corruption
    Checking Banking Fraud: India Gets First Blockchain-Based Trade Finance Network
    Tags:
    Bank Fraud, Corruption, scam, Jet Airways, Nirav Modi, Narendra Modi, UAE, India, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse