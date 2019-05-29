Register
22:02 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors walk past Huawei's booth during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017

    Huawei Pushes Ahead With Trademarks for Own OS in Europe Amid US Crackdown

    © REUTERS / Eric Gaillard
    Business
    Get short URL
    280

    Having faced Google’s move to exclude Huawei from its supplies following the US Department of Commerce’s overwhelming ban of Huawei products in the country, the Chinese telecom giant appears to be picking up pace to make up for it by coming up with their own independently developed operating systems.

    Huawei Technologies  Co is pressing ahead with a top-notch propriety operating system (OS) for smartphones and computers, after the Chinese telecom titan is reported by Global Times to have applied for its OS and other software trademarks on European soil, with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), weeks after the US proceeded with its all-embracing ban.

    The EUIPO's website suggests that Huawei filed at least three different trademark application – the Huawei Ark Compiler, Huawei Ark and the Huawei Ark OS as recently as Friday with their descriptions stating that the company is seeking trademarks for compiler software and OS for electronic devices.

    A logo of Huawei retail shop
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    US Crackdown on Huawei to Harm Over 1,200 American Firms - Chief Legal Officer

    "It is a very tough task, but it's not impossible," said Zhang Yi, CEO of iiMedia Research Institute. "If Huawei succeeds in launching its own OS,  that will be a turning point for not just the company, but for the whole smartphone industry. It will reshape the current software market dominated by US companies." Wang Yanhui, head of the Mobile China Alliance echoed the stance adding that Huawei’s move “should come as no surprise to anyone after the US ban.”

    On 14 May, Huawei was granted a trademark "Hongmeng" for its OS by the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration's trademark office, with Richard Yu Chengdong, head of Huawei's consumer business department, asserting in a statement that the company was aiming to launch its own OS as soon as this fall.

    It earlier came to light that the Chinese telecom manufacturer had a plan B in store for its European markets, with the Shenzhen-based telecom giant reporetedly suggesting last year that app makers develop software for a new Huawei app store outside China, according to documents viewed by Bloomberg News. The Chinese company reportedly told potential partners that by the end of 2018 it would have 50 million Europeans using its own app store, preferring it to Google's, and is said to have been in talks with EU wireless carriers about marketing and promoting the new app store.

    A Huawei company logo is seen at Huawei's Shanghai Research Center in Shanghai, China May 22, 2019
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Huawei Asks US Court to Declare National Defence Bill ‘Unconstitutional’

    Google announced on 20 May that in compliance with the US’s blacklisting of the Chinese telecom market leader, it would cut its operating system supplies to it among the suspension of other business ties with the company, being closely followed by others like Japan’s Panasonic and NTT Docomo. 

    The US-issued executive order added Huawei and its 70 affiliates to a trade blacklist, thereby severely restricting their activity in the US, after several countries accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese authorities and spying on their order.

    Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has denied any involvement in it, arguing the codes used in the products are completely safe and Huawei has never had any ties to the Chinese government.

    Wahington earlier warned its EU partners against giving Huawei access to building its 5G telecommunication network due to espionage accusations against the Chinese company, however, many countries turned a deaf ear to the warnings and persisted in their cooperation with Huawei.

    Related:

    Pompeo Admits US Firms 'Cooperate' With Gov't Amid Huawei Crackdown
    US Crackdown on Huawei to Harm Over 1,200 American Firms - Chief Legal Officer
    Huawei Asks US Court to Declare National Defence Bill ‘Unconstitutional’
    ‘Misrouted in Error’: FedEx Sends China-Bound Huawei Packages to US
    Tags:
    business, ban, tech giant, telecom market, telecom, Huawei, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse