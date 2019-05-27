China Plans to Introduce Anti-Dumping Measures on Phenol From US, EU

The investigation found that "these five countries and regions imported phenol to China at rock-bottom prices, causing considerable material damage to the corresponding sector of the Chinese economy," according to the statement.
The decision comes following an anti-dumping investigation into imported phenol from the above-mentioned countries, which was launched last March after the Commerce Ministry received an inquiry from domestic manufacturers, who accused foreign producers of dumping phenol on the Chinese market at prices below its fair value.
