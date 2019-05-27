Register
11:23 GMT +327 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Huawei company logo is seen at Huawei's Shanghai Research Center in Shanghai, China May 22, 2019

    US Pressures Israel to Ban Huawei and ZTE From Its Market - Reports

    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The US, which has been warning allies against dealing with Huawei, has blacklisted the Chinese tech giant, thereby restricting its activity in the country. The US accuses Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese state and spying on its behalf through its devices, a claim the company strongly denies.

    The US administration has been exerting pressure on Israel to side with Washington in its raging trade war with Beijing, which would obligate it to bar several key Chinese companies from entering the country, Haaretz reported.

    During a visit to Israel in January, US National Security Adviser John Bolton took up the issue, cautioning against allowing Chinese technology companies such as Huawei and ZTE to gain access to the Israeli market, the Israeli media outlet wrote.

    While Israel values the US as its most important ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reportedly hoped to fully welcome China, the world's second-largest economy after the US.

    READ MORE: China to Buttress Tech Sector with Subsidies, Tax Write-Offs as Trade War Rages

    Israeli newspaper Marker reported last week that Tel Aviv had spurned demands by Washington to establish a special committee to monitor China’s technology and investment, adding that Israel is now seeking a balanced approach to placate US officials.

    Huawei surveillance cameras are seen displayed at the security exhibition in Shanghai, China, May 24, 2019
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    China Slams US Huawei 'Rumours', As Trump Mulls Including Firm in Trade Deal
    Haaretz also revealed that Israeli officials were discussing a lucrative deal with the Hong Kong-based Chinese company Hutchison over the establishment of a seawater desalination facility, the largest of its kind in the world, near the Soreq plant south of Tel Aviv.

    Hutchison submitted a proposal to set up the facility, but is competing with Israeli and joint Israeli-Spanish companies for the project.

    According to the newspaper, the head of the Security Branch at the Israeli Defence Ministry, Nir Ben Moshe, reportedly expressed his “firm reservation” about choosing Hutchison to participate in the desalination facility’s construction, citing the site’s proximity to security facilities.

    The site for the planned desalination facility would be in close proximity to an air base and a nuclear power plant.

    Earlier, US President Trump reportedly demanded that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut his ties with China, threatening to curtail security cooperation with Tel Aviv otherwise.

    READ MORE: US, Israel 'Concerned' About China's Intellectual Property Theft — Reports

    “If you don't limit the Chinese penetration into Israel, security cooperation with the US will be harmed,” Trump was quoted saying by The Times of Israel.

    According to the Axios report, the demand was made on March 26, minutes after Trump declared the US recognition of the disputed Golan Heights as part of Israeli territory.

    “The fact that Trump himself raised the issue with Netanyahu indicates the White House may be growing impatient,” the report stated.

    Donald Trump’s trade war with China remains in high gear as the US hiked tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods on 10 May, threatening to slap tariffs of up to 25 percent on an additional list of Chinese imports, worth about $300 bln. China promptly responded with retaliatory tariffs of its own.

    Huawei surveillance cameras are seen displayed at the security exhibition in Shanghai, China, May 24, 2019
    © REUTERS / Aly Song
    China Slams US Huawei 'Rumours', As Trump Mulls Including Firm in Trade Deal

    Earlier this month, the US government hit Huawei Technologies with severe sanctions, with Donald Trump issuing an executive order that added the company and its 70 affiliates to a trade blacklist, thereby restricting its activity in the US. US companies hence require permission before trading with the telecom giant.

    As a result, Google has had to suspend business operations with Huawei, including the transfer of all hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing.

    READ MORE: Huawei CEO Vows to 'Protest' If China Retaliates Against Apple — Reports

    Huawei was also forced from the US 5G wireless market under the pretext that Chinese technology could be used by Beijing to spy on the US.

    However, speaking at the White House on 23 May, Trump sought to offer reassurance that there was a “good possibility” that the negotiations with Beijing could get back on track. He also said that the currently blacklisted Huawei Technologies could be included in any trade deal with China.

    Related:

    Samsung to Gain From Huawei’s Losses in US-China Trade War – Report
    Huawei: China Prepares Law That May Ban US Tech Firms From Its Market − Report
    Tense US-China Relations Could Pose Risks for Russian Economy - Moscow
    Trump Trade War Hits US Producers, China Top Player on Global Market - Pundit
    Tags:
    Huawei, tariff war, US-China trade war, desalination, blacklist, ZTE, Huawei, John Bolton, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, China, United States, Tel Aviv, Beijing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Luzhniki Stadium's Observation Deck
    Moscow at its Finest: Luzhniki Stadium's Deck Astonishes With Splendid Views
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse