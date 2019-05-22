Microsoft Joins Google's Crackdown on Huawei Amid US Blacklisting

Microsoft earlier refused to confirm or deny its intention to prevent Huawei from obtaining Windows licenses.

Microsoft has halted sales of the Huawei MateBook X Pro in its online store amid the ongoing US-China spat.

This move apparently means that Microsoft has bowed to US pressure on tech giants to stop doing business with the Chinese company.

However, according to The Verge, Microsoft retail stores will continue selling the existing stocks of these laptops until they are all sold out.

Earlier this week, Google cut off Huawei's Android license in line with the US Commerce Department's decision to place the Chinese tech giant on its "entity list". It also banned Huawei's new devices from using such services as YouTube and Maps.

READ MORE: Key German Tech Company Denies It Stopped Shipments to Huawei

Huawei has been facing allegations that it spies for the Chinese government which the company vehemently denies.

Washington has been pushing its allies worldwide to ban Huawei from their wireless networks. New Zealand and Australia have already banned Huawei from developing their 5G networks, while others, including the UK, India, and the United Arab Emirates have been reluctant to follow in their footsteps.

As far as Europe is concerned, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and France have so far resisted the US pressure over Huawei.