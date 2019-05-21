Register
21 May 2019
    Nord Stream 2 pipeline being laid.

    Moscow Qualifies Attempts to Block Nord Stream 2 as Attack on European Security

    Nord Stream 2
    Business
    140

    VIENNA (Sputnik) - Attempts to block the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian gas to the European Union are in fact an attack against the architecture of the European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

    "[There are] attempts to prevent the finishing of the Nord Stream 2 construction. This is very much regrettable, as in fact there has been an attempt to attack the remaining cornerstones of European order, security and stability", Grushko said at a European conference of the international Valdai Discussion Club in Vienna.

    The statement comes after a group of bipartisan lawmakers introduced on 15 May a measure to impose sanctions against companies building Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline at sea including entities providing insurance or other financial services

    The US has opposed the construction of the pipeline, claiming that the project will make Europe dependent on Russian gas, thereby undermining the EU bloc's democratic principles.

    According to the Russian authorities, Washington's attitude toward the Nord Stream 2 project could be explained by the desire to promote Washington's economic and energy interests in Europe and rejected the idea that the project might be political in nature.

    READ MORE: Merkel: European Commission to Be Unable to Stop Implementation of Nord Stream 2

    The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of a twin pipeline at the bottom of the Baltic Sea, which will deliver around 55 billion cubic metres (almost 2 trillion cubic feet) of Russian gas directly to Germany and other European countries.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo: Nord Stream 2
    Austria's Kurz Confident Country Will Be Able to Implement Nord Stream 2 Project
    The pipeline is set to pass either through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden. Denmark remains the only country that has not given its consent to the construction of the pipeline so far.

    Nord Stream 2 AG has already submitted three applications, proposing different routes for the construction of the pipeline, and an Environmental Impact Assessment to Denmark. In June, a public hearing is set to be held in Denmark regarding the third application.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
