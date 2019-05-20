German Economy Ministry Says Assessing Impact of US Blacklisting Huawei

"What consequences this will have for German enterprises is what we are examining right now", the spokeswoman told reporters, adding the sanctions would not affect the national 5G Internet network.blacklist Huawei on national security grounds, meaning US companies would not be allowed to trade with it unless they had a special license.
The United States has been aggressively trying to make Germany and other EU allies bar Huawei from supplying components for their high-speed broadband networks. Separately, Huawei will reportedly lose access to Google’s next version of the Android operating system and mobile apps.
