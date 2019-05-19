Attacks on Saudi Energy Assets Put Security of Oil Supply at Risk - Minister

On Tuesday, Minister of Energy, Industry, and Mineral Resources Khalid bin Al-Falih said that two oil pumping stations have been attacked by drones in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's oil output has not been affected by the recent attacks on its pumping stations, however, they hampered the security of oil supply, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday ahead of a ministerial summit of top OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Khalid al-Falih also urged Saudi Arabia's allies to condemn the attacks.

The official's statement comes after earlier this week two oil pumping stations, functioning as part of a major East-West oil pipeline, were attacked by drones in Saudi Arabia. Later, the Associated Press news agency reported that the Houthis militias had claimed responsibility for the attack, which was meant to send a message to the kingdom to cease what the militants described as "aggression".

Prior to that, the minister reported another incident near the UAE in the vicinity of the Fujairah port as four vessels were targeted in a "sabotage attack".

DETAILS TO FOLLOW