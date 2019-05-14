Register
    Chinese 100 yuan notes

    Chinese Central Bank Devalues Yuan by 0.6% as Trade War With US Heats Up

    © AFP 2019 / FRED DUFOUR
    Business
    BEIJING (Sputnik) – The People's Bank of China said on Tuesday it had decided to devalue the yuan's exchange rate to US dollar by 0.6 percent amid the ongoing trade war with the United States.

    The new exchange rate, set by the bank, amounts to 6.8365 yuan per US dollar, while a day earlier it was 6.7954 yuan per dollar.

    On Friday, the United States increased the tariffs on $200 billion worth Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent, thus escalating the trade conflict between the two nations. According to US President Donald Trump, Washington will also impose new tariffs on all remaining US imports from China, valued at around $300 billion.

    READ MORE: Trump Denies WH Adviser's Claim US Consumers to Pay for Tariffs on Chinese Goods

    Financial Markets Wall Street Download Comp Tag as... Cancel Apply Back to search results1of50,610 results FINANCIAL MARKETS WALL STREET Overview Download now Market maker Thomas Brown follows stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, May 13, 2019. U.S. stocks moved sharply lower Monday on Wall Street and extended the market's slide into a second week as investors seek shelter from an escalating trade war between the U.S.
    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    US Stocks Dive by 617 Points as China Imposes New Tit-for-Tat Tariffs
    In response, Beijing has introduced 25, 20, and 10 percent import duties for 5,410 US products, starting from 1 June.

    The People's Bank of China has been devaluating yuan since 2015, which is viewed by many experts as a tool of stimulation of the country's exports. During the trade talks with China Washington, many times said that it would impose new tariffs on Beijing in case of further devaluation of yuan.

